Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split

The Magic Mike alum, 46, stepped out in a black suit, gray shirt and a dark gray tie alongside the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 33, who wore an emerald green dress with corset detailing. The two appeared loved-up as they wrapped their arms around one another and posed for the cameras.

The special outing is the first time the pair have made a public appearance as a couple. In September, it was revealed the two had sparked their romance at an "unofficial" after party for the blonde beauty’s HBO show.