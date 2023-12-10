Joe Manganiello Makes Red Carpet Debut With New Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor 6 Months After Sofía Vergara Split
New couple alert!
On Saturday, December 9, Joe Manganiello and new girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor made their red carpet debut at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City.
The Magic Mike alum, 46, stepped out in a black suit, gray shirt and a dark gray tie alongside the Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty actress, 33, who wore an emerald green dress with corset detailing. The two appeared loved-up as they wrapped their arms around one another and posed for the cameras.
The special outing is the first time the pair have made a public appearance as a couple. In September, it was revealed the two had sparked their romance at an "unofficial" after party for the blonde beauty’s HBO show.
Maganiello and O’Connor apparently “met in the hot tub and they were talking the whole time!" Following their first encounter, they began "casually seeing each other,” and were spotted leaving Gold's Gym together in Venice, Calif., in mid-September.
The new lovers’ date night came after Manganiello announced his divorce from Sofía Vergara just six months ago.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the former flames said in a joint statement on July 17.
Just days after the news of their split, a source shared the actor wanted to get the divorce over with and move on as soon as possible.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," the insider dished.
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the source explained. "He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they aren't going to get back together."
At the time, the insider expressed Manganiello’s excitement for the future now that his marriage was over.
"Joe will never dodge an opportunity if the opportunity is right. He does that with his work, he does that with his relationships," they said of a potential new romance. "But when it happens, don't expect him to shove it down our throats [because] he would like to move into a new relationship with little to no reaction. He doesn't want to be tied into a situation where people are judging his relationships in the future. He just wants to live a happy life."