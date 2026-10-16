Joe Manganiello 'Hasn't Talked' to Ex-Wife Sofía Vergara Since Their Divorce: 'It's Heartbreaking'

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Joe Manganiello reflected on the end of his marriage to Sofia Vergara, saying he hasn't had any contact with her since their divorce. During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday, October 14, the Magic Mike star told Andy Cohen, "I haven’t talked to her since."

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'We Didn’t Know What Was Ahead'

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello said he 'felt like a burden' after getting sick.

Two years after settling their divorce, Manganiello added, "I sometimes see pictures of the two of us when we first got together, and it’s heartbreaking when you look at these two people with life ahead of them. But for us, we didn’t know what was ahead." The 49-year-old revealed in his newly released memoir Bloodlines that he began experiencing symptoms of an unknown medical condition shortly after the pair got married in 2015. "I felt guilty, I felt like a burden," he told Cohen. "I knew that everyone was sick of me, sick of watching me go through this."

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'I Tried to Be as Graceful as Possible'

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello claimed what he wrote is being 'taken out of context.'

According to Manganiello, the book, which has put the former couple back in the media, wasn’t written solely to address the end of his marriage. "This book is me telling my story in a way that I tried to be as graceful as possible," he stated. "I understand that there are things being printed that make it seem like it’s not graceful, taken out of context."

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'Trying to Help People That Are Suffering in Silence'

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara were together for seven years.

The actor continued, "It gets off message from the message of the book, which is trying to help people out there that are suffering in silence of all of these autoimmune issues." "Watching their family members struggle and feel like they can’t talk about it or they’re too embarrassed to talk about it or the conversation of generational trauma," Manganiello added.

Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Got Married in 2015

Source: MEGA Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara's divorce was finalized in 2024.