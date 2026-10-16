Joe Manganiello 'Hasn't Talked' to Ex-Wife Sofía Vergara Since Their Divorce: 'It's Heartbreaking'
Oct. 16 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET
Joe Manganiello reflected on the end of his marriage to Sofia Vergara, saying he hasn't had any contact with her since their divorce.
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy on Wednesday, October 14, the Magic Mike star told Andy Cohen, "I haven’t talked to her since."
'We Didn’t Know What Was Ahead'
Two years after settling their divorce, Manganiello added, "I sometimes see pictures of the two of us when we first got together, and it’s heartbreaking when you look at these two people with life ahead of them. But for us, we didn’t know what was ahead."
The 49-year-old revealed in his newly released memoir Bloodlines that he began experiencing symptoms of an unknown medical condition shortly after the pair got married in 2015.
"I felt guilty, I felt like a burden," he told Cohen. "I knew that everyone was sick of me, sick of watching me go through this."
'I Tried to Be as Graceful as Possible'
According to Manganiello, the book, which has put the former couple back in the media, wasn’t written solely to address the end of his marriage.
"This book is me telling my story in a way that I tried to be as graceful as possible," he stated. "I understand that there are things being printed that make it seem like it’s not graceful, taken out of context."
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'Trying to Help People That Are Suffering in Silence'
The actor continued, "It gets off message from the message of the book, which is trying to help people out there that are suffering in silence of all of these autoimmune issues."
"Watching their family members struggle and feel like they can’t talk about it or they’re too embarrassed to talk about it or the conversation of generational trauma," Manganiello added.
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara Got Married in 2015
The former couple tied the knot in 2015 after less than a year of dating, before separating in 2023. Their divorce was finalized in early 2024.
Vergara, 54, previously claimed their marriage ended because Manganiello, 49, was interested in having kids and she did not want to be an older mom.
However, Manganiello wrote in his new book that the pair gave up on IVF during his mysterious health crisis.
"There were things said and printed about me that were false," he said in an interview. He later noted that he didn't want to have a child via an egg donor and die, leaving Vergara with a child who "wasn't biologically hers."