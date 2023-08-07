Joe Rogan Adamant 'No-Nonsense Guy' Tucker Carlson Could Win 2028 Presidential Election
Though the 2024 election hasn't even happened yet, Joe Rogan thinks Tucker Carlson has a good shot of getting into the White House in 2028.
During an episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Patrick Bet-David and Rogan discussed Carlson's new Twitter venture after he exited Fox News earlier this year.
“Do you get the vibes from Tucker that Tucker wants to be a Netanyahu, a Churchill, a guy that is, you know, a journalist that’s been debating everybody has been reading every issue for the last 20, 30 years,” Bet-David asked. “You think it’s actually maybe he wants to make a run for 2028?”
“Well, what he’s doing is very profitable, right? Like, what he’s doing makes a tremendous amount of money talking about things from his perspective. I think he’s going to continue to do that. Whether or not he decides to become a politician, I don’t know if he has any aspirations about that,” Rogan replied.
Since Carlson, 54, has been working with politicians for years, he would have an advantage over others because he knows what happens closed doors, Rogan claimed
“When someone’s involved in politics in that extent where you’re talking about it constantly and you know the insides and the outsides, you know all the b-------- and all the shenanigans. I guess you would probably have at least an idea of how you would do it differently and better,” he continued.
Rogan, 55, also thinks that Carlson is still popular despite being kicked out of Fox News.
“And he’s also got a very popular voice, like if he decided to run for president — let’s just make a scenario. Trump wins in 2024. He has four years. If Tucker went to run in 2028, he could win. He really could win, because it would be kind of carrying those policies. But also he’s sort of a no-nonsense guy who exposes bullshit, you know, pretty humorous way and a very insightful and biting way,” he stated, adding that Tucker “red-pilled a lot of left-wing people.”