'This Is Crazy!': Joe Rogan Attacks Justin Trudeau for Leading Canada Toward 'Legitimate Communism'

Rogan went on to tear into Trudeau during his rant.

"It's f-----. It’s on the same patch of land as us. It’s f-----. It just shows you what could happen here if you have the right laws because people like that f------- Justin," he said.

The podcaster called Trudeau — who announced he would resign from office — a "c--- sucker" and argued Canada should be a warning to America.

"They pretend that they’re — and I don’t talk this way about anybody. I genuinely despise people like that and I think it’s good to say it publicly because people need to understand, like, what these people are doing," he explained. "These people are leading you on the road to legitimate communism. He’s leading that country on a road to legitimate communism. It’s very dangerous, and I think most Canadians are fed up with it at this point."