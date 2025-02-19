'This Is Crazy!': Joe Rogan Attacks Justin Trudeau for Leading Canada Toward 'Legitimate Communism'
Joe Rogan ridiculed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a recent episode of his podcast and accused him of leading his country down a road toward "legitimate communism."
The podcast host singled out Trudeau as someone he truly "despises" and blasted him over things like his views on guns, free speech and his handling of the COVID pandemic.
During a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, the host said: "Every government wants to eventually completely and totally control its population because it’s way easier for them to make money. That’s what they like to do. They like to make money, they like to be in bed with the lobbyists and the military-industrial complex and the pharmaceutical-industrial complex and they like to f------ impose their will on people."
"And if you can’t express yourself and say, ‘hey, this is f----- up, this is crazy, why I am doing this, these studies show that you’re not correct.’ If you can’t say all those things, which right now you cannot do in Canada, it’s not the same," he continued. "Their ability to express themselves on the internet has been severely limited."
Rogan went on to tear into Trudeau during his rant.
"It's f-----. It’s on the same patch of land as us. It’s f-----. It just shows you what could happen here if you have the right laws because people like that f------- Justin," he said.
The podcaster called Trudeau — who announced he would resign from office — a "c--- sucker" and argued Canada should be a warning to America.
"They pretend that they’re — and I don’t talk this way about anybody. I genuinely despise people like that and I think it’s good to say it publicly because people need to understand, like, what these people are doing," he explained. "These people are leading you on the road to legitimate communism. He’s leading that country on a road to legitimate communism. It’s very dangerous, and I think most Canadians are fed up with it at this point."
- Joe Rogan Claims He's Not a Republican Despite Donald Trump Endorsement: 'It Doesn't Make Sense to Be on a Team'
- Joe Rogan Fact-Checked Minutes After Claiming Joe Biden Was Mentally 'Done' When He Quoted Donald Trump
- Who's the Bigger Liar? Bill Maher and Joe Rogan Debate Whether President Joe Biden or Donald Trump Is More Dishonest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rogan brought up how Trudeau is leaving office and said he hopes Canadians will go for someone completely different this time around.
“Hopefully, they don’t get some new slick talker to con them into the same old b------,” he said.
Despite being heavily involved in the 2024 presidential election, Rogan claims he isn't political and doesn't consider himself a Republican or a Democrat, regardless of his public support of President Donald Trump.
As OK! previously reported, the podcast host said it "doesn't make sense" to him to "be on a team" as he shares beliefs on both sides of the political spectrum.
"I’m a human being and there’s a lot of things that the Democrats believe that I believe," he explained. "There’s a lot of things that they say that I say, that makes a lot of sense to me, and there’s a lot of things that the Republicans say [where] I say, that makes a lot of sense to me too."