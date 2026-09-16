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Joe Rogan Says Government May Be Behind Lindsay Clancy 'Psyop,' Describes It as 'Even More Terrifying' If Public Support Is Organic

Composite photo of Joe Rogan and Lindsay Clancy.
Source: MEGA; AP

Joe Rogan said it's 'terrifying' if people are organically supporting Lindsay Clancy.

Sept. 16 2026, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

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Podcaster Joe Rogan said it is "even more terrifying" if the widespread public support for Lindsay Clancy is completely organic rather than a government-driven "psyop."

Rogan initially questioned the sudden, massive wave of public sympathy for Clancy — who does not dispute strangling her three young children — by suggesting it felt like an artificial psychological operation.

However, he noted that the alternative scenario is far more disturbing. Rogan initially joked or theorized that the movement must be a government-backed psychological operation ( a "psyop") because otherwise, he was deeply disappointed in society.

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'This Is a Psyop'

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Image of 'If it’s not a psyop, I’m disappointed in our government,' said Joe Rogan.
Source: @JRECLIPS/YOUTUBE

'If it’s not a psyop, I’m disappointed in our government,' said Joe Rogan.

“This is a psyop,” he said. “If it’s not a psyop, I’m disappointed in our government. That Lindsay Clancy thing has to be a psyop.”

Rogan argued that if no external or outside forces are shaping this movement, it proves that regular people are now fully capable of creating, amplifying, and rallying behind extreme viewpoints entirely on their own.

He expressed fear over how modern communication networks allow controversial ideas to spread rapidly. He remarked, “It’s even more terrifying to me if that’s not true,” he said. “If it’s actually organic…that means the government can step back. Because we’re doing the work for them.”

Rogan and his popular podcast, "The Joe Rogan Experience," have frequently served as a platform for extreme viewpoints, fringe theories and alternative narratives.

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Joe Rogan Criticizes 'Free Lindsay' Movement

Image of Joe Rogan slammed supporters of accused murderer Lindsay Clancy.
Source: MEGA

Joe Rogan slammed supporters of accused murderer Lindsay Clancy.

Rogan heavily criticized the "Free Lindsay" movement, highlighting a perceived gender double standard by arguing that a father who committed the same crime would never receive matching T-shirts, rallies, or public sympathy from other men.

Rogan argued that a father would never receive the same public support for a similar crime. He asked listeners to imagine a father who strangled his three kids, adding: "Do you think there'd be any dads out there? 'We get it. We understand. I also get sad!'"

The movement is a decentralized collective of mothers, mental health advocates and supporters.

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Lindsay Clancy

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Image of Joe Rogan is convinced the government is behind a Lindsay Clancy 'psyop.'
Source: @JRECLIPS/YOUTUBE; AP

Joe Rogan is convinced the government is behind a Lindsay Clancy 'psyop.'

They argue that Clancy should not face prison time because she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and a failing medical system.

Supporters use the case to highlight the severity of postpartum psychosis (PPP). This rare and dangerous mental health crisis can cause severe delusions, hallucinations and a break from reality following childbirth.

Activists argue that the healthcare system failed Clancy.

'This Lady Killed Her Kids'

Image of 'The world is out of its f------ mind,' Joe Rogan declared.
Source: MEGA

'The world is out of its f------ mind,' Joe Rogan declared.

Evidence presented at trial showed she repeatedly sought psychiatric help, admitted herself to a hospital and disclosed thoughts of harming herself and her children in the months leading up to the tragedy, yet did not receive adequate treatment.

Supporters have organized large-scale, in-person demonstrations. Activists frequently gather outside the Plymouth Superior Courthouse wearing pink and carrying signs with slogans like "Believe," "She Needed Help" and "Peace For Lindsay.”

"This lady killed her kids, and everyone's like, 'Oh my God, she needed help.' ... The world is out of its f------ mind,” Rogan said.

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