OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Sharon Stone
Politics

'Out of Touch' Sharon Stone Angers Republicans After Calling Supporters of Donald Trump 'Uneducated and Ignorant': 'Peak Hypocrisy'

Photo of Sharon Stone; picture of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone compared Donald Trump to former fascist Italian dictator Benito Mussolini.

By:

Nov. 27 2024, Published 2:20 p.m. ET

Sharon Stone and those who voted for Donald Trump are at war.

The Casino actress, 66, triggered a sea of responses from angered Republicans after claiming they lacked proper education and accused them of sending the country into "ignorant, arrogant adolescence."

sharon stone republicans donald trump voters uneducated ignorant
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone claimed Americans voted for Donald Trump because they are 'uneducated.'

Stone's comments were made during her appearance at the Torino Film Festival on Monday, November 25, when she went on a rant about her predicted fate of the country, comparing America under Trump's rule to Benito Mussolini's former fascist dictatorship in Italy.

"We haven’t seen this before in our country," the Basic Instinct star declared of fascism. "So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. What I would say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other."

sharon stone republicans donald trump voters uneducated ignorant
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump beat VP Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

"You know, Italy has seen fascism," she continued. "Italy has seen these things. You guys—you understand what happens. You have seen this before [and we have not]."

Part of Stone's claim appeared to be debunked by a YouGov survey published last year, which found the number of U.S. citizens who don't a passport to allegedly be 52 percent.

Sharon Stone
Sharon Stone

sharon stone republicans donald trump voters uneducated ignorant
Source: MEGA

Sharon Stone ranted about Donald Trump while speaking out against violence toward women.

During The Quick and the Dead actress' speech, Stone — who was awarded the Stella della Mole lifetime achievement award at the Italian film festival — also spoke out in support of women and urged both males and females to protect their lady friends from violence around the world.

"Now, we can’t just say women should help women because that’s the only way we have survived so far," Stone stated. "We must say that good men must help good men and those good men must be very aware that a lot of their friends are not good men."

"And we can’t continue to pretend that your friends are good men when they’re not good men," she pleaded. "And you must be very clear minded and understand that your friends who are not not good men are dangerous violent men. And you have to keep them away from your daughters, your wives and your girlfriends, because this is the time when we can no longer look away, when bad men are bad."

Stone's remarks caused several conservatives to bash The Specialist actress — including Riley Gaines, a former NCAA swimmer who gained national attention for her work campaigning against the participation of transgender women in sports.

sharon stone republicans donald trump voters uneducated ignorant
Source: MEGA

Riley Gaines called Sharon Stone 'out of touch' after the actress called Donald Trump supporters 'uneducated.'

"These out-of-touch Hollywood elitists calling American voters uneducated is peak hypocrisy," the 24-year-old snubbed of Stone via social media. "They lecture from their ivory towers while being completely disconnected from the everyday realities most Americans face."

Comedian Tim Young also berated Stone, while additionally calling out Alec Baldwin after the actor claimed Americans only have an "appetite for a little bit of information," writing: "Hollywood actors like Sharon Stone and Alec Baldwin now say Trump voters are 'ignorant and stupid' for voting for him."

"Stop giving money to people who hate you," Young told his followers. "Stop watching their garbage films."

