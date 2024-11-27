'Out of Touch' Sharon Stone Angers Republicans After Calling Supporters of Donald Trump 'Uneducated and Ignorant': 'Peak Hypocrisy'

Stone's comments were made during her appearance at the Torino Film Festival on Monday, November 25, when she went on a rant about her predicted fate of the country, comparing America under Trump's rule to Benito Mussolini's former fascist dictatorship in Italy.

"We haven’t seen this before in our country," the Basic Instinct star declared of fascism. "So Americans who don’t travel, who 80 percent don’t have a passport, who are uneducated, are in their extraordinary naïveté. What I would say is that the only way that we can help with these issues is to help each other."