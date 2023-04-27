Joe Scarborough Loses It After Tucker Carlson's 'Crude' Comments About Executive Revealed: 'That Would Get You Fired Anywhere in the U.S.'

The news comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that Carlson, who was fired from Fox News on Monday, April 24, called a senior executive at the network the c-word in private.

“There’s not a corporation in America; there’s not a company in America where a worker could say that about a female boss and survive. Not one!” Scarborough declared. “There’s no conspiracy theory here. This is just — this is something that would literally get you fired anywhere in the United States.”

Scarborough and others speculated that Carlson was let go from the network potentially from his comments .

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," Fox said in a statement, noting that his broadcast on Friday, April 21, was his last one.

Meanwhile, it seems like Carlson is doing just fine without his big gig, as he was spotted in Florida with his wife , Susan . "Retirement is going great so far," he said.

"One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country. Kind and decent people who really care about what is true — and a bunch of hilarious people. So, that is heartening," he said in a video clip.

"The other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates on television are," he continued. "They're completely irrelevant. They mean nothing. In five years, we won't even remember we had them. Trust me as someone who has participated in them."