Joe Scarborough Rips Apart Donald Trump's 'Disgraceful' Town Hall, Compares It to January 6 Riot

"The most shocking part was an audience who cheered on a president who tried to overturn American democracy, an audience that mocked and ridicule the woman who a jury of her peers, Donald Trump’s peers, found had been sexually assaulted. Those Americans, their last night turned that into a punchline, laughed and dismissed. Cops getting the s*** kicked out of them. On January the sixth. Beaten up over and over again, calling a cop a thug who actually was trying to stop people from the House floor from being killed. I could go. I just could go on and on, basically saying he would turn over Ukraine to Vladimir Putin," the star noted.

“You can go piece by piece by piece to talk about how breathtakingly dangerous what we saw was last night,” he continued. “This this virus of lies that’s been loosened on the American people.”