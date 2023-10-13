'He's a Fool!': Chris Christie Slams Donald Trump for Praising Terrorist Group Hezbollah in Israel-Hamas Conflict

"He went off in those comments to talk about his resentment towards Prime Minister Netanyahu because they had a disagreement regarding the actions we took regarding Suleimani. And he says, 'I still am angry with Netanyahu about that,' implying that that's the motivation for his comments," Christie clarified. "This is someone who cares not about the American people, not about the people of Israel, but he cares about one person, one person only the person he sees in the mirror when he wakes up in the morning."

"As a Republican Party, we can not once again nominate a fool like this to be our nominee and get him anywhere near the presidency of the United States," he continued. "Desperate times like we see in Ukraine right now, like we see in Israel right now, lets the American people know how important the American presidency is not just to us, but to the whole world Wolf."

The presidential hopeful ended his rant by saying, "Having a fool like Donald Trump who would make those comments in the tone that he made them is proving to folks that he has no business being president of the United States."