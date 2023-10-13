'He's a Fool!': Chris Christie Slams Donald Trump for Praising Terrorist Group Hezbollah in Israel-Hamas Conflict
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie condemned former President Donald Trump's recent praise for the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Christie expressed his concern over Republicans who seem untroubled by Trump's recent comments regarding the Middle East.
Hezbollah, a militant group linked to Iran, has long been designated as a terror organization by the United States, given their history of targeting civilians worldwide.
Trump recently referred to Hezbollah as "very smart," drawing criticism from Christie and others.
Blitzer asked Christie, "You slammed Trump for these comments, accusing him of 'praising murderers.' Why do you think so many Republicans seem untroubled by Trump's comments?"
The former New Jersey Governor shot back by saying, "You know, I don't know that that's true. I think there might be a lot of Republicans who are troubled by his comments."
"Wolf, let's make it clear he's a fool. He's a fool. Only a fool wouldn't make those kind of comments," Christie said regarding Trump. "Only a fool would give comments that could give aid and comfort to Israel's adversary in this situation. And he always places in the context of himself."
"He went off in those comments to talk about his resentment towards Prime Minister Netanyahu because they had a disagreement regarding the actions we took regarding Suleimani. And he says, 'I still am angry with Netanyahu about that,' implying that that's the motivation for his comments," Christie clarified. "This is someone who cares not about the American people, not about the people of Israel, but he cares about one person, one person only the person he sees in the mirror when he wakes up in the morning."
"As a Republican Party, we can not once again nominate a fool like this to be our nominee and get him anywhere near the presidency of the United States," he continued. "Desperate times like we see in Ukraine right now, like we see in Israel right now, lets the American people know how important the American presidency is not just to us, but to the whole world Wolf."
The presidential hopeful ended his rant by saying, "Having a fool like Donald Trump who would make those comments in the tone that he made them is proving to folks that he has no business being president of the United States."
In the midst of the conflict, Hamas militants attacked southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of approximately 1,300 Israelis, mostly civilians.
Israel retaliated by dropping thousands of bombs on Gaza, leading to fears of a wider regional conflict, with concerns that Hezbollah may join from the north.
