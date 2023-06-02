Joe Scarborough Ridicules Donald Trump's Supporters for Defending Him Amid Classified Documents Scandal
One day after Donald Trump was caught on tape acknowledging that he took classified documents from the White House, Morning Joe star Joe Scarborough couldn't help but poke fun at his supporters who are still sticking by his side.
"I mean, there’s some hardcore supporters who will say it doesn’t matter that Donald Trump’s a liar. It doesn’t meter that he stole classified documents. It doesn’t matter that he obstructed justice. It doesn’t matter that he broke the law. It doesn’t matter that he kept lying and that he moved documents the day before they were coming down to get the documents. It doesn’t matter that he got caught on tape lying," he said on the talk show. "They’ll say that. But when you go a little bit below the surface with them, they go ‘I’m so exhausted by this guy.’ Right? When they aren’t having to admit that they voted for him twice and that they keep defending him, you scratch below the surface and I hear it, time and time again, we both do. They’re so exhausted by him."
"Again, Trump's people say ‘It’s fine.' They won’t come out and say it, but they like that he’s a liar. They like that he lies to the FBI. They like that he lies to the DOJ. They like that he lies to everybody because they think, somehow, in some perverse, twisted logic, they think, somehow, that’s like sticking it to the libs. By being a liar constantly, living your entire life being a liar in public service. The problem is: I don’t think that’s where most of America is," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, knew he took classified documents from the White House, CNN reported on May 31.
Donald “would like to share the information, but he’s aware of limitations on his ability post-presidency to declassify records," a source said of the documents, which apparently detail an attack on Iran.
Meanwhile, Trump maintained his innocence after his Mar-a-Lago home was raided in 2022.
"I gave them tapes. I gave it to them. I could have held it back," he said. "I have tapes of the raid, and the raid is terrible. The way they treated people is terrible. I'm a honest guy."