Joe Scarborough Ridicules Donald Trump's Supporters for Defending Him Amid Classified Documents Scandal

"I mean, there’s some hardcore supporters who will say it doesn’t matter that Donald Trump’s a liar. It doesn’t meter that he stole classified documents. It doesn’t matter that he obstructed justice. It doesn’t matter that he broke the law. It doesn’t matter that he kept lying and that he moved documents the day before they were coming down to get the documents. It doesn’t matter that he got caught on tape lying," he said on the talk show. "They’ll say that. But when you go a little bit below the surface with them, they go ‘I’m so exhausted by this guy.’ Right? When they aren’t having to admit that they voted for him twice and that they keep defending him, you scratch below the surface and I hear it, time and time again, we both do. They’re so exhausted by him."