*NSYNC Reunites on Stage for the First Time Since 2013 at the 2023 VMAs as Rumors Swirl About New Music
Instead of "Bye Bye Bye," *NSYNC said Hi Hi Hi to their fans at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!
The beloved boy band reunited on the stage of the annual awards show for the first time since 2013, leaving their admirers — including Taylor Swift — with their jaws dropped to the floor.
Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone's appearance marked the musical group's first joint on-stage outing since 2013 — when the "Cant Stop the Feeling!" singer was honored with the VMAs Video Vanguard Award.
The entire audience, as well as viewers at home, were all ecstatic to see *NSYNC united at last, to the point where even Swift herself couldn't contain her excitement when the "It's Gonna Be Me" vocalists presented her with the award for best pop video.
"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," the "Love Story" singer admitted while accepting the Moonman from the boy band after she had been jumping up and down applauding them when the group first took to the stage.
"I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified. To receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much," Swift continued before thanking her fans and shouting out *NSYNC for the adorable friendship bracelets they gave her.
The "All Too Well" performer wouldn't be the first to beg *NSYNC to release new music, and Swift might get her wish, as rumors have swirled the pop group might meet back in the recording studio to create a track for Universal Pictures' upcoming film Trolls Band Together — which Timberlake is set to star in for a returning role as the voice of Branch.
Entertainment Tonight recently revealed that Kirkpatric, Chasez, Bass and Fatone might even make surprise appearances as characters in the highly-anticipated film alongside Timberlake.
*NSYNC has not put out music since 2001, when they dropped their fourth studio album Celebrity.