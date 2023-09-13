OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > NSYNC
OK LogoNEWS

*NSYNC Reunites on Stage for the First Time Since 2013 at the 2023 VMAs as Rumors Swirl About New Music

nsync reunites vmas first time
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 12 2023, Published 9:21 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Instead of "Bye Bye Bye," *NSYNC said Hi Hi Hi to their fans at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards!

The beloved boy band reunited on the stage of the annual awards show for the first time since 2013, leaving their admirers — including Taylor Swift — with their jaws dropped to the floor.

Article continues below advertisement
nsync reunites vmas first time
Source: MEGA

*NSYNC reunited to present the award for best pop video at the 2023 VMAs.

Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass and Joey Fatone's appearance marked the musical group's first joint on-stage outing since 2013 — when the "Cant Stop the Feeling!" singer was honored with the VMAs Video Vanguard Award.

The entire audience, as well as viewers at home, were all ecstatic to see *NSYNC united at last, to the point where even Swift herself couldn't contain her excitement when the "It's Gonna Be Me" vocalists presented her with the award for best pop video.

Article continues below advertisement
nsync reunites vmas first time
Source: MEGA

Their appearance was the boy band's first on-stage outing since 2013.

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," the "Love Story" singer admitted while accepting the Moonman from the boy band after she had been jumping up and down applauding them when the group first took to the stage.

"I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified. To receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much," Swift continued before thanking her fans and shouting out *NSYNC for the adorable friendship bracelets they gave her.

MORE ON:
NSYNC
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

The "All Too Well" performer wouldn't be the first to beg *NSYNC to release new music, and Swift might get her wish, as rumors have swirled the pop group might meet back in the recording studio to create a track for Universal Pictures' upcoming film Trolls Band Together — which Timberlake is set to star in for a returning role as the voice of Branch.

Entertainment Tonight recently revealed that Kirkpatric, Chasez, Bass and Fatone might even make surprise appearances as characters in the highly-anticipated film alongside Timberlake.

Article continues below advertisement
nsync reunites vmas first time
Source: MEGA

*NSYNC is rumored to be releasing new music for the upcoming film 'Trolls Band Together.'

Source: OK!

*NSYNC has not put out music since 2001, when they dropped their fourth studio album Celebrity.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.