NSYNC Reunites on Stage for the First Time Since 2013 at the 2023 VMAs as Rumors Swirl About New Music

"I'm not doing well pivoting from this to this," the "Love Story" singer admitted while accepting the Moonman from the boy band after she had been jumping up and down applauding them when the group first took to the stage.

"I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What's going to happen now? They're going to do something and I need to know what it is. You're pop personified. To receive this from your golden pop hands is really it's too much," Swift continued before thanking her fans and shouting out *NSYNC for the adorable friendship bracelets they gave her.