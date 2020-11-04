Red, White and Kanye?! After a night of ballot counting, it was confirmed on Wednesday, November 4, that Kanye West received over 60,000 votes in the U.S. Presidential Election.

According to the Associated Press, West — who shares daughters North, 7, Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, with wife Kim Kardashian — obtained 4,040 in Arkansas; 6,254 in Colorado; 3,631 in Idaho; 3,202 in Iowa; 6,259 in Kentucky; 4,894 in Louisiana; 7,789 in Minnesota; 3,277 in Mississippi; 5,590 in Oklahoma; 10,216 in Tennessee, 4,344 in Utah and 1,265 in Vermont.

CELEBS WHO VOTED FOR THE FIRST TIME — MEGHAN MARKLE, RYAN REYNOLDS & MORE

While the 43-year-old’s name was only on the ballots in 12 states — as an independent candidate — he had a total of 60,761 votes by Wednesday morning. The rap icon ranked 4th in a few states, but his percentage of votes was never over .04%.

The “Power” rapper announced his presidential campaign on Independence Day. According to one of his recent campaign ads, he vowed to “restore the nation’s commitment to faith” and “build a stronger country by building stronger families.” Unfortunately, his aspirations were cut short as he conceded his candidacy the day after Election Day.

But, no worries! West already appears to have his eyes on the next presidential election. “WELP,” he wrote via Twitter on Wednesday, November 4. “KANYE 2024.”

West voted in Wyoming — where he has a ranch and spends a lot of time — and revealed this year’s election was the first one he voted in. The father of four also shared who he voted for via Twitter on Tuesday, November 3. “God is so good … Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me,” he said.

CELEBS UNDER FIRE FOR PARTYING AMID COVID-19—JUSTIN BIEBER, KENDALL JENNER & MORE!

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The “Gold Digger” rapper had a hectic run for office from start to finish. West held his first and only presidential campaign rally in South Carolina earlier this summer. Besides calling himself a prophet, the rapper claimed “there’s no such thing as an illegal immigrant,” and “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves. She just had the slaves go work for other white people.”

THE KIM KARDASHIAN AND KANYE WEST RELATIONSHIP TIMELINE

West also went so far as to confess he and his reality star wife considered aborting their eldest child, North, while reiterating his opposition to abortion and crying. West was listed as running for Vice President for the Independent Party in California. However, West urged his fans and supporters to put his name down as a presidential candidate instead of VP.