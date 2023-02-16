John Legend Poses In First Family Snap With All 3 Kids & Chrissy Teigen For Valentine's Day: Photos
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen could not look happier to be a family of five!
On Wednesday, February 15, the "All of Me" singer took to Instagram to share an adorable Valentine's Day snap of his wife and their three children, Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and 1-month-old daughter Esti, for the first time since their baby girl arrived.
"I had the best Valentine’s dates last night. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," the proud papa gushed of his expanded brood who were all decked out in coordinating red and pink outfits with big smiles to celebrate the annual day of love.
The Hollywood power couple welcomed their rainbow baby, Esti, on January 13, after endless rounds of IVF and the devastating loss of their son, Jack, in October 2020.
Only a few days later, the Cravings author introduced the world to her new little girl on Instagram. "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕," Teigen penned in a heartwarming update.
"Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X," she continued in the Thursday, January 19, post.
Although the married duo are happier than ever with their family, they needed to enlist help to juggle taking care of their kiddos and their booming careers, OK! previously reported,
"There’s so much that I delegate so that I can focus on making music and performing live," Legend admitted in a recent interview. "Of course, we have help with the kids — nannies, and my mother-in-law lives with us — but we try to focus on what really matters and focus on being where we need to be at the right moments to really enjoy our lives with our kids and make the most of our work life."
With the addition of Esti, their routine needed to be changed up quite a bit as well. "Chrissy will usually wake up to feed her around 6, and then my older kids usually will come running into our bedroom around 6:30, no later than 7. One way or another, our kids are waking us up. We have a little gym in our house, and I’ll usually work out, then get ready for the day and take the kids to school around 8:30," the vocalist explained.