John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Were 'Worried' Miles & Luna Wouldn't Welcome New Baby Esti: 'They Seemed A Little Jealous'

John Legend got candid about how he and Chrissy Teigen prepared their kids Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, about having another sibling come into their lives.

"We were worried because they seemed a little jealous when Chrissy was pregnant, and I was worried that they wouldn't be excited to welcome her home," the singer, 43, said on the Thursday, February 9, episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show. "But they've exceeded our expectations of how loving and excited they are. They're just truly thrilled to be older siblings now."