Chrissy Teigen Defends Herself After Revealing Son Miles, 5, Hasn't Eaten a Vegetable: 'That’s Their Only Way of Really Having Power'
Chrissy Teigen is brushing off the haters.
The mom-of-four received backlash after she admitted her and John Legend's eldest son, Miles, 5, has never eaten a vegetable, but in a new interview, she gave more insight into the situation and explained why she chose not to read fans' negative reactions.
"I saw People magazine had posted it and the headline was just ‘Chrissy Teigen’s son has never had a vegetable’ and then I saw there were 700 comments under it and I was like, 'I’m not going to do it. I’m not going to do this to myself. Put it down,'" the model, 38, spilled to Deadline. "Everyone thinks they have an answer for everything, but there’s just so much nuance to this situation."
The Cravings cookbook author, 38, confessed "it's a struggle" with the tot, "but it’s also not such a struggle because he really is such a good kid."
"Obviously there are lots of details, it’s not just that he hasn’t eaten a vegetable," she elaborated. "Anyone who has kids knows that that’s their only way of really having power."
"I was just saying in the car on the way here, it’s not just vegetables. I can be begging him to try a root beer float and he will not try it. He doesn’t do new things very well," shared the mother-of-four. "He’s very hard-headed, stuck in his ways with food. It’s chicken tendies every night, pizza, and spaghetti, but we’re talking candy, it’s everything!"
In her previous interview, Teigen mentioned their eldest child, 7-year-old Luna, is the opposite of her brother, revealing the tot "is the best eater" and always chows down on things like veggies and salads.
The star explained she reached out for help in regards to Miles' picky eating habits, but he's yet to change his ways.
Meanwhile, the couple has plenty of other things to deal with, as they're also parents to daughter Esti, 1, and son Wren, 7 months.
At first, The Voice star, 45, said Miles was having a tough time adjusting to the fact that he was no longer the baby of the family, but after a few months, he started embracing his big brother duties.
"They're really taking to it well now," the Grammy winner insisted. "I think it's actually making them more mature and they're stepping up. They're becoming more independent now. It just took a little while, but now I feel like it's really been good for them. They're more independent, more self-driven and mature."