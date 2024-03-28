John Mayer 'Annoyed' Scheana Shay Keeps Hinting They Hooked Up, Source Claims: Singer 'Wants Nothing to Do With Her'
John Mayer is allegedly fuming that Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is going around saying the two hooked up back in the day.
“John has told several people close to him that he never hooked up with Scheana,” an insider alleged. “He knows that she has been telling people they hooked up well before the Vanderpump Rules episode aired and it’s gotten back to him."
“He’s very annoyed by the entire thing and wants nothing to do with her," the insider continued, adding that the "Your Body Is a Wonderland" crooner tried to "avoid" Shay, 38, when he recently saw her at the same party.
“She was trying her best to talk to John and even go as far as take a picture with him, but he shot her down,” the insider alleged.
As OK! previously reported, during the Tuesday, March 19, episode of Vanderpump Rules, the cast played the "Never Have I Ever" game, where the reality star hinted she had a fling with the 46-year-old.
Later on, producers asked Shay when she had an orgy, to which she said, "It was with an A-list celebrity."
"Once upon a time, my body was a wonderland, I’ll say that," she continued, seemingly referring to Mayer's hit 2001 song "Your Body Is a Wonderland."
In 2020, during an episode of the "Flashbacks" podcast, Shay went into more detail about interacting with Mayer, whom she met at a party at the Grand Havana room at some point between 2008 and 2009.
At the time, the Grammy winner attended the bash with his then-girlfriend Jennifer Aniston, while Shay was there as an employee serving drinks.
"I’m working this party. I end up getting wasted with them," the Bravo star recalled. "Every time they did a shot, they would get me a shot."
The mom-of-one claimed Mayer got her humber and started seeing her shortly after he and Aniston called it quits.
"I was living with [The Hills star Stacie Adams] at the time," Shay stated. "This went on for about six months. … It just became, you know, kind of the three of us. We had a little throuple going on."
But Shay got jealous of Adams and Mayer's bond, explaining that "even after him and I stopped talking, they continued talking and there were, like, a lot of things."
The U.S. Sun spoke to the source.