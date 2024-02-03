Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Will 'Make It to the Altar Eventually': They 'Know When to Compromise'
Orlando Bloom might have asked for Katy Perry’s hand in marriage more than four years ago, but he’s still yet to officially make her his wife.
After popping the question in 2019, Bloom and the pop star never nailed down a wedding date on their calendars, a source recently spilled.
While some fans are starting to lose hope when it comes to Perry being a bride, the insider insisted to a news publication that marriage will come for the engaged couple — though they have had their differences over the years.
"They’re two very different people," the confidante confessed. "Katy has a wild side, while Orlando is more the quiet type. When she ended her Las Vegas residency in November, she celebrated at a club. Orlando came along, but that probably wouldn’t have been his first choice. He’s more chill."
While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the "Dark Horse" singer — who share their three-year-old daughter, Daisy — might not agree on everything, "Katy and Orlando know when to compromise" the source explained.
"It’s why they’ve stayed together for so long. They’ll make it to the altar eventually," the insider confirmed.
One major "compromise" involved Perry agreeing to stay sober for three months at the beginning of 2023, which she described at the time was an "opportunity to reset" and "a great opportunity to just let my body bounce back a little bit."
Perry agreed to the pact in an effort to be "supportive" of Bloom as he focused on filming a movie in London.
"It’s really hard to do anything, whether that’s doing a cleanse or a reset, unless your partner’s doing it, too," she admitted to People in June 2023. "Doing it together makes it so much easier."
Despite doubts some skeptics may have about their relationship, the longtime lovers proved they were still going strong earlier this month, when they dressed up as aliens for a themed birthday party and shared the moment with fans via Instagram.
"🚀🛸👽spaced out and starry eyed👽🛸🚀," the "Firework" hitmaker captioned a post featuring Perry and Bloom incredibly dressed as aliens from head to toe while attending Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday party — which was hosted by his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez.
Other guests at the star-studded party included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Ciara, Russell Wilson, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner.
In Touch spoke to a source about Perry and Bloom's relationship.