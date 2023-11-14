Courteney Cox Is 'Grateful for Every Moment' She Spent With 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry: 'I Miss You Every Day'
Courteney Cox is honoring her late costar Matthew Perry just a few weeks after he tragically passed away at 54 years old.
"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," the actress captioned a clip from a Friends episode on Tuesday, November 14, via Instagram.
Of course, people loved seeing Cox's character, Monica Geller, and Perry's character, Chandler Bing, together again.
One person wrote, "We will miss you Chanandler Bong! thanks for the laughs! Love u forever! 🕊️😭💔," while another said, "our first super special #Mondler moment 🥺 we all miss him."
A third person added, "Courteney I am so sorry for your loss. You all brought so much light into this world. ❤️❤️."
Cox's post comes just hours after Matt LeBlanc posted for the first time.
"Matthew ... It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life," the actor, 56, gushed. "It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend. I will always smile when I think of you and I’ll never forget you. Never."
"Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love," he added, before joking, "And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me."
As OK! previously reported, the 17 Again alum was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi in his Los Angeles home in late October. Days after the tragic incident, the Friends cast released a statement about their pal.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss," they group shared. "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Perry's costars all attended the funeral, with Jennifer Aniston apparently being the most upset about the devastating loss.
"It’s a second massive loss in less than a year, with the one-year anniversary of her dad’s death just around the corner," the source shared. "She still hasn’t fully regained her footing from that, and now this has just completely knocked her off her feet."