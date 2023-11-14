Courteney Cox Is 'Grateful for Every Moment' She Spent With 'Friends' Costar Matthew Perry: 'I Miss You Every Day'

Courteney Cox is honoring her late costar Matthew Perry just a few weeks after he tragically passed away at 54 years old.

"I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day.When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites.To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story.In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say.He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind. 🤍🕊️," the actress captioned a clip from a Friends episode on Tuesday, November 14, via Instagram.