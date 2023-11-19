'Friends' Cast 'Still in Shock' Over Matthew Perry's Death: 'It Made Them Realize How Short Life Is'

Even after the final episode of Friends, which ran from 1994 until 2004, the pals still reached out to Perry. The insider shared that Jennifer Aniston, 54, was the cast member he was closest to in recent years, noting she "spoke to Matthew the most of anyone in their old gang, but she still wishes she could’ve done more to help him."

David Schwimmer, 57, also contacted the Numb actor after a recent health scare, "but Matthew wasn’t very responsive."

"Toward the end, he kind of shunned people," the insider noted. "David wished he could’ve helped, but Matthew didn’t really let him."