'Friends' Cast 'Still in Shock' Over Matthew Perry's Death: 'It Made Them Realize How Short Life Is'
The cast of Friends is still struggling to process costar Matthew Perry's tragic death, according to a source.
The 17 Again actor was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on Saturday, October 28, nearly one year after the release of his tell-all memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
"They’re still in shock," an insider told a news outlet of the sitcom stars. "They’ve always said they were like a family and now, one of the original six is gone."
In his book, Perry candidly revealed never-before-heard details of his career, as well as his struggles with addiction — a battle his costars had no idea was as serious as it was at the time.
"If Matthew could still perform on the show, they could turn a blind eye," the insider explained. "They didn’t realize he was a functioning addict teetering on the edge."
"The Friends cast tried to help Matthew early on," the insider continued. "But they didn’t feel equipped to handle Matthew’s substance abuse. It was totally beyond their realm."
Even after the final episode of Friends, which ran from 1994 until 2004, the pals still reached out to Perry. The insider shared that Jennifer Aniston, 54, was the cast member he was closest to in recent years, noting she "spoke to Matthew the most of anyone in their old gang, but she still wishes she could’ve done more to help him."
David Schwimmer, 57, also contacted the Numb actor after a recent health scare, "but Matthew wasn’t very responsive."
"Toward the end, he kind of shunned people," the insider noted. "David wished he could’ve helped, but Matthew didn’t really let him."
As they continue to grieve, the insider added that Perry's former costars "know it’s pointless to blame themselves for not doing more."
"He never blamed anyone for his problems but himself. They just can’t believe he’s gone," the insider said. "He was a sweet guy who deserved a lot more than he got. They can’t believe they’ll never hear Matthew’s self-deprecating wit again. It’s made them realize how short life is."
As OK! previously reported, Aniston, Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement on Monday, October 30, mourning the loss of their friend.
"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the heartfelt message read. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."
"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the statement continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
The source spoke with Star about the Friends cast's grief over Perry's passing.