Did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Secretly Get Married? Comedian Seen Wearing Wedding Ring in Deleted Father’s Day Post

In the now-removed snap, Mulaney, who wore a shirt with the phrase, "yes. I know I look like my daddy," and his mini-me were seated at a table side by side, as the Big Mouth voice actor ate a baked potato while his son colored.

Before the 41-year-old had a chance to take down the apparently accidental upload, his followers had already spotted the wedding ring secured around his finger, prompting fans to speculate he secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend and baby mama.