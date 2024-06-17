Did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Secretly Get Married? Comedian Seen Wearing Wedding Ring in Deleted Father’s Day Post
Are John Mulaney and Olivia Munn husband and wife?
The couple sparked marriage rumors on Sunday, June 16, after fans noticed a wedding band on the comedian's ring finger in a since-deleted Father's Day post with his son, Malcolm, 2.
In the now-removed snap, Mulaney, who wore a shirt with the phrase, "yes. I know I look like my daddy," and his mini-me were seated at a table side by side, as the Big Mouth voice actor ate a baked potato while his son colored.
Before the 41-year-old had a chance to take down the apparently accidental upload, his followers had already spotted the wedding ring secured around his finger, prompting fans to speculate he secretly tied the knot with his girlfriend and baby mama.
Despite deleting the photo, the same image was later shared to Reddit, where fans delivered their thoughts about the potential news Munn and Mulaney said "I do."
"Would it be that scandalous for them to have gotten married? I don’t know the timeline of his previous divorce in terms of whether it’s finalized, obviously there must be something there or they would’ve just made it public but they already have a kid so it would really not be an enormous different next step for them to get married," one person pointed out.
"I mean, I wouldn't be surprised if they got married after the major traumatic event, you know? It makes you realize your priorities," another fan noted in reference to Munn's cancer battle.
The X-Men: Apocalypse actress revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with b---- cancer in both of her b------ in 2023 and had to undergo a double mastectomy.
"Especially after she was sick. I assume they both assessed where they were at the time and what may happen and just did it with little fanfare," a third fan theorized, while a fourth agreed, "also for legal reasons for medical decisions and such."
After sparking a storm of speculation with his initial Father's Day post, Mulaney proceeded to upload two photos of him laying on the floor with his son. He opted out of attaching a caption to the snaps.
Mulaney tying the knot with Munn would come more than three years after the duo was first initially linked romantically in May 2021 — just days after it was revealed the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish voice actor had split from his wife of six years, Anna Marie Tendler.
By September of that same year, the comedian confirmed Munn was pregnant with his child before the Ride Along 2 star gave birth roughly two months later.
After facing backlash due to the suspicious timeline of his relationships, Mulaney eventually clarified during a guest appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that he had been moved out of his shared home with Tendler since October 2020.