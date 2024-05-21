Olivia Munn Details 'Super Aggressive' Treatment She Underwent After Doctor Told Her She Was 'Too Young to Have This Much Cancer'

The Newsroom alum went through a whirlwind of emotions, especially since she had recently experienced anxiety and postpartum depression after welcoming son Malcolm with John Mulaney, 41, in 2021.

When the test results came in, Munn went to see her doctor, who told the star, "I wanted you to come in and see me in the office because I wanted to look you in the eye and tell you that you're too young to have this much cancer in your b-----. And you have a baby at home, and I need you to be aggressive because one is right by your lymph nodes and we need to move fast."