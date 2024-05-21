OK Magazine
Olivia Munn Details 'Super Aggressive' Treatment She Underwent After Doctor Told Her She Was 'Too Young to Have This Much Cancer'

olivia munn super aggressive treatment too young cancer
Source: mega;@oliviamunn/instagram
May 21 2024

Olivia Munn is sharing more details about her scary cancer battle.

On the Tuesday, May 21, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the actress explained the countless tests she underwent that lead to the diagnosis and her decision to undergo a double mastectomy.

olivia munn super aggressive treatment too young cancer
Source: mega

Olivia Munn underwent a double mastectomy after her cancer diagnosis.

The mom-of-one, 43, said that even though she tested negative for BRCA, her gynecologist recommended she take a lifetime risk assessment test as well, and since Munn's score came back as being high-risk for b----- cancer, the movie star went for an MRI.

After they "found something," she had an ultrasound, which revealed she had cancer in her right b-----.

olivia munn super aggressive treatment too young cancer
Source: @thekellyclarksonshow/youtube

The actress said she was 'super aggressive' with her treatment.

The Newsroom alum went through a whirlwind of emotions, especially since she had recently experienced anxiety and postpartum depression after welcoming son Malcolm with John Mulaney, 41, in 2021.

When the test results came in, Munn went to see her doctor, who told the star, "I wanted you to come in and see me in the office because I wanted to look you in the eye and tell you that you're too young to have this much cancer in your b-----. And you have a baby at home, and I need you to be aggressive because one is right by your lymph nodes and we need to move fast."

olivia munn super aggressive treatment too young cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

Munn has one child with John Mulaney.

Her doctor suggested she undergo a double mastectomy, as there was a good chance there was cancer in her left side as well, which was eventually confirmed by the oncologist.

The Hollywood beauty said that undergoing only a lumpectomy would cause her lifetime cancer risk to stay high, so she followed the medical professional's advice.

Munn said she was "super aggressive" in her treatment and had tissue taken out "up to her collarbone."

During the procedure, the surgeons found an additional "tangerine-sized section of cancer" that was in the early stages and removed it — though without the double mastectomy, it never would have been discovered.

"She literally saved your life," Kelly Clarkson, 42, noted, to which Munn agreed and added, "She's my guardian angel."

olivia munn super aggressive treatment too young cancer
Source: @oliviamunn/instagram

The star called her doctor 'my guardian angel.'

In a previous interview, the Daily Show star revealed she froze her eggs before her surgery so she could have more kids with the comedian.

"John and I talked about it a lot, and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but we didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation," she explained.

After the retrieval, "we got the call from my doctor. He shared that we had two healthy embryos," the star recalled.

"John and I just started crying," Munn spilled. "It was just so exciting because not only did we get it in one retrieval, but it also meant that I didn't have to keep putting myself at risk. It was just amazing."

