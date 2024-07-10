Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Secretly Get Married in Private Ceremony After Actress' Terrifying Cancer Battle

"I mean, honestly, I just thought of my baby," Munn told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "You know, cancer is the — that's the word you don't wanna hear. There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."

"They said that if I was extremely aggressive, that I could fight this and win," Munn added. "But, at the same time, once they started finding all of these little spots in my b------ like, 'Oh, there's another tumor. There's another tumor,' there was such an urgency to it because we had to get in and make some really big decisions."