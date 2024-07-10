Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Secretly Get Married in Private Ceremony After Actress' Terrifying Cancer Battle
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney got married in a simple ceremony at friend's home in New York, a source revealed on Wednesday, July 10.
According to People, the pair, who share 2-year-old son Malcolm Hiệp, was only joined by their tot and a witness.
As OK! previously reported, the comedian, 41, was seen with a wedding ring on recently, but he later deleted the photo.
In the since-deleted snap, Mulaney and his son were seated at a table when fans saw a ring on that finger, prompting fans to speculate whether he tied the know with the actress, 44.
Some fans commented on how it would make sense they would make their romance official, especially after the brunette beauty revealed her cancer battle earlier this year.
"I mean, I wouldn't be surprised if they got married after the major traumatic event, you know? It makes you realize your priorities," one person wrote.
The X-Men: Apocalypse actress revealed earlier this year that she had been diagnosed with b---- cancer in both of her b------ in 2023 and had to undergo a double mastectomy.
- Did John Mulaney and Olivia Munn Secretly Get Married? Comedian Seen Wearing Wedding Ring in Deleted Father’s Day Post
- Olivia Munn Burst Into Tears When She Saw Her Body After Double Mastectomy and Reconstructive Surgery: 'I Was Devastated'
- Olivia Munn Details 'Super Aggressive' Treatment She Underwent After Doctor Told Her She Was 'Too Young to Have This Much Cancer'
"I mean, honestly, I just thought of my baby," Munn told Michael Strahan on Good Morning America. "You know, cancer is the — that's the word you don't wanna hear. There's a lot of other things that you feel like you can beat. But you know, cancer takes down a lot of people. And I just thought about my baby."
"They said that if I was extremely aggressive, that I could fight this and win," Munn added. "But, at the same time, once they started finding all of these little spots in my b------ like, 'Oh, there's another tumor. There's another tumor,' there was such an urgency to it because we had to get in and make some really big decisions."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Newsroom star is doing better, and she credits Mulaney for helping her along the way.
"He's honestly just the best human being. He comes to everything in life with so much compassion and understanding," she said.
"But the one problem is that he makes me laugh so much, there's times I'm like, 'You have to leave the room,'" she added. "I just say, 'Leave the room. You have to leave. You're gonna make me angry now because ... I'm going to, you know, literally pop a stitch.'"