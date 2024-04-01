John Oliver Roasts Donald Trump for His 'Cash Grab' Schemes as He Makes Another Run for the White House
John Oliver roasted Donald Trump on his late-night talk show, calling out his "cash grab" schemes ahead of the 2024 election.
“This year, more than ever, everything Trump does is going to be a cash grab,” the comedian, 46, said on his show. “This year has been one of the few times he’s actually been asked to pay the price for his actions but already, he’s got other people footing the bill.”
Oliver was flabbergasted at the 77-year-old trying to raise money to pay for his legal troubles.
“That is a man who talks non-stop about how he’s one of the richest men on Earth, begging strangers for money in a hostage video that looks that it was filmed in a house haunted by the world’s tackiest ghosts,” Oliver said, referring to a video of Trump pleading his fans to donate some bucks.
As OK! previously reported, Trump was ridiculed for asking his supporters to contribute to a fund despite bragging about having hundreds of millions of dollars following his New York civil fraud trial judgment.
"Anything you can do to help," Trump said in the short clip, suggesting donations of $5, $10, $25 and $100. "Whatever you can do. We're gonna make it. We're gonna use that money well and we're gonna win."
Of course, people had thoughts on the situation.
"A billionaire begging for money and selling cheap bibles and shoes. Lol pathetic," one person wrote on social media, while a second person replied, "And oddly enough, his supporters aren't catching on."
"This is the man people believe will make America great again, it's bizarre. A s-- offending scrounger!" a third critic pointed out, while a fourth said, "He has no shame….It’s so pathetic so many lunatics feel the need to donate to a lying corrupt billionaire."
Trump is in hot water over his many legal battles — something he complained about on the morning of Easter.
"HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION, LIKE 'DERANGED' JACK SMITH, WHO IS EVIL AND 'SICK,' MRS. FANI 'FAUNI' WADE, WHO SAID SHE HARDLY KNEW THE 'SPECIAL' PROSECUTOR, ONLY TO FIND THAT HE SPENT YEARS 'LOVING' HER, LONG BEFORE THE GEORGIA PERSECUTION OF PRESIDENT TRUMP BEGAN (AND THEREBY MAKING THE CASE AGAINST ME NULL, VOID, AND ILLEGAL!), AND LAZY ON VIOLENT CRIME ALVIN BRAGG WHO, WITH CROOKED JOE’S DOJ THUGS, UNFAIRLY WORKING IN THE D.A.’s OFFICE, ILLEGALLY INDICTED ME ON A CASE HE NEVER WANTED TO BRING AND VIRTUALLY ALL LEGAL SCHOLARS SAY IS A CASE THAT SHOULD NOT BE BROUGHT, IS BREAKING THE LAW IN DOING SO (POMERANTZ!), WAS TURNED DOWN BY ALL OTHER LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES, AND IS NOT A CRIME. HAPPY EASTER EVERYONE!" he wrote on the social media website.