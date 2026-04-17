or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Desperate' Sarah Ferguson Warned She 'Can't Hide Out Forever' After Breaking Cover for First Time in 7 Months Amid Epstein Scrutiny

composite photo of sarah ferguson and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson's emails to Jeffrey Epstein were revealed earlier this year.

April 17 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson continues keep a low profile after her ties to late predator Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.

But she can only "hide out" for so long, a royal insider told an outlet after the former Duchess of York, 66, was spotted in public for the first time in months earlier this week.

The ex-wife of disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed at a luxury ski resort in Austria. She was seen was getting out of a blacked-out Mercedes van on Wednesday, April 15, according to another outlet.

Article continues below advertisement

Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly Not in a Good Mental State

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of The ex-duchess was stripped of her royal titles last year.
Source: mega

The ex-duchess was stripped of her royal titles last year.

Per an article published by the Daily Mail on Friday, April 17, the aforementioned source claimed the mother-of-two is "desperate" and has "not not been in a good place mentally."

"There's the worry that the police and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic will want to see her testify about what she knew of (Jeffrey) Epstein," they said.

The insider continued, "Sarah's still got friends looking out for her and some of them have the money to help her to continue to hide out. But she can’t do that forever."

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Going to Have to Face the Music'

image of She's worried that she may have to testify about the late predator.
Source: mega

She's worried that she may have to testify about the late predator.

"This scandal is going to go on for years," the source added. "Sooner or later she’s going to have to face the music."

Ferguson's royal titles were stripped along with her ex's last fall amid public scrutiny over the former prince's relationship with Epstein.

She herself was branded a "disgrace" after emails released by the DOJ on January 30 showed her begging the convicted s-- offender for money following his 2009 stint in jail.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'She's Just a Family Disaster'

image of Sarah Ferguson was living with her ex-husband up until recently despite their split in 1996.
Source: mega

Sarah Ferguson was living with her ex-husband up until recently despite their split in 1996.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News on February 16 that Ferguson seemed to "grovel for money" in the "obscene" messages.

"She's a disgraced member of the royal family. She's just a family disaster," he said.

Ferguson's last alleged sighting was in December 2025, when she reportedly attended the christening of her daughter Princess Beatrice's second child, Athena.

Sarah Ferguson Was Encouraged to Testify About Jeffrey Epstein

image of The Duke and Duchess reportedly remained good friends.
Source: mega

The Duke and Duchess reportedly remained good friends.

The ex-duchess, who was living with Mountbatten-Windsor at his royal estate until they were evicted in February, was urged the following month to testify.

According to GB News, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam said in a letter addressed to Ferguson: "Documentation of your relationship with Mr Epstein includes an email from 'Sarah' referring to Mr Epstein as 'a legend' — after Mr Epstein’s 2008 conviction — and writing: 'I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness.. I am at your service. Just marry me.'"

The congressman said it was "clear" she had "social and business ties" to Epstein, and that she has "knowledge of information that can assist our investigation."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.