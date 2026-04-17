'Desperate' Sarah Ferguson Warned She 'Can't Hide Out Forever' After Breaking Cover for First Time in 7 Months Amid Epstein Scrutiny
April 17 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET
Sarah Ferguson continues keep a low profile after her ties to late predator Jeffrey Epstein were exposed.
But she can only "hide out" for so long, a royal insider told an outlet after the former Duchess of York, 66, was spotted in public for the first time in months earlier this week.
The ex-wife of disgraced ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was photographed at a luxury ski resort in Austria. She was seen was getting out of a blacked-out Mercedes van on Wednesday, April 15, according to another outlet.
Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly Not in a Good Mental State
Per an article published by the Daily Mail on Friday, April 17, the aforementioned source claimed the mother-of-two is "desperate" and has "not not been in a good place mentally."
"There's the worry that the police and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic will want to see her testify about what she knew of (Jeffrey) Epstein," they said.
The insider continued, "Sarah's still got friends looking out for her and some of them have the money to help her to continue to hide out. But she can’t do that forever."
'She's Going to Have to Face the Music'
"This scandal is going to go on for years," the source added. "Sooner or later she’s going to have to face the music."
Ferguson's royal titles were stripped along with her ex's last fall amid public scrutiny over the former prince's relationship with Epstein.
She herself was branded a "disgrace" after emails released by the DOJ on January 30 showed her begging the convicted s-- offender for money following his 2009 stint in jail.
- Sarah Ferguson 'Will Never Set Foot in America Again' Amid Jeffrey Epstein Scandal and Ex-Prince Andrew's Exile: 'It Would Be Unbearable'
- Sarah Ferguson Begged Jeffrey Epstein for a Job at His House as She 'Desperately Needed the Money'
- Sarah Ferguson Has 'Shattered Sacred' Trust Bond With Princess Daughters — Over Their Childhood Holiday to See 'Nice' Jeffrey Epstein
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'She's Just a Family Disaster'
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News on February 16 that Ferguson seemed to "grovel for money" in the "obscene" messages.
"She's a disgraced member of the royal family. She's just a family disaster," he said.
Ferguson's last alleged sighting was in December 2025, when she reportedly attended the christening of her daughter Princess Beatrice's second child, Athena.
Sarah Ferguson Was Encouraged to Testify About Jeffrey Epstein
The ex-duchess, who was living with Mountbatten-Windsor at his royal estate until they were evicted in February, was urged the following month to testify.
According to GB News, Congressman Suhas Subramanyam said in a letter addressed to Ferguson: "Documentation of your relationship with Mr Epstein includes an email from 'Sarah' referring to Mr Epstein as 'a legend' — after Mr Epstein’s 2008 conviction — and writing: 'I really don’t have the words to describe, my love, gratitude for your generosity and kindness.. I am at your service. Just marry me.'"
The congressman said it was "clear" she had "social and business ties" to Epstein, and that she has "knowledge of information that can assist our investigation."