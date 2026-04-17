ROYAL FAMILY NEWS 'Desperate' Sarah Ferguson Warned She 'Can't Hide Out Forever' After Breaking Cover for First Time in 7 Months Amid Epstein Scrutiny Source: mega Sarah Ferguson's emails to Jeffrey Epstein were revealed earlier this year. Allie Fasanella April 17 2026, Published 6:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sarah Ferguson Is Allegedly Not in a Good Mental State

Source: mega The ex-duchess was stripped of her royal titles last year.

Per an article published by the Daily Mail on Friday, April 17, the aforementioned source claimed the mother-of-two is "desperate" and has "not not been in a good place mentally." "There's the worry that the police and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic will want to see her testify about what she knew of (Jeffrey) Epstein," they said. The insider continued, "Sarah's still got friends looking out for her and some of them have the money to help her to continue to hide out. But she can’t do that forever."

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'She's Going to Have to Face the Music'

Source: mega She's worried that she may have to testify about the late predator.

"This scandal is going to go on for years," the source added. "Sooner or later she’s going to have to face the music." Ferguson's royal titles were stripped along with her ex's last fall amid public scrutiny over the former prince's relationship with Epstein. She herself was branded a "disgrace" after emails released by the DOJ on January 30 showed her begging the convicted s-- offender for money following his 2009 stint in jail.

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'She's Just a Family Disaster'

Source: mega Sarah Ferguson was living with her ex-husband up until recently despite their split in 1996.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News on February 16 that Ferguson seemed to "grovel for money" in the "obscene" messages. "She's a disgraced member of the royal family. She's just a family disaster," he said. Ferguson's last alleged sighting was in December 2025, when she reportedly attended the christening of her daughter Princess Beatrice's second child, Athena.

Sarah Ferguson Was Encouraged to Testify About Jeffrey Epstein

Source: mega The Duke and Duchess reportedly remained good friends.