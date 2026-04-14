King Charles 'May Never Speak' to Ex-Prince Andrew Again Amid Arrest and Jeffrey Epstein Scandal: 'They Were Never Close as Brothers'

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There's no love lost between King Charles and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The monarch, 77, reportedly isn't too keen on keeping in touch with his disgraced younger brother amid his scandals involving Jeffrey Epstein.

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Source: MEGA King Charles and ex-Prince Andrew were never close, an insider claimed.

"The hard reality is that the King may never speak to Andrew again," a source told GB News on Tuesday, April 14, adding there's "no chance" of Charles reaching out to the former prince, 66. "They were never close as brothers in the first place, with tensions between them which long predate the Epstein scandal," the insider added.

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King Charles' Main Goal Is to 'Protect the Monarchy'

Source: MEGA The ex-Duke of York was arrested in February.

"Charles is not just a brother in this situation but also the King — and in that capacity, he has to protect the monarchy above all other considerations, even personal ones," they continued. The ex-Duke of York was arrested by Windsor police on February 19 on suspicion of misconduct in public office, as he may have relayed confidential info to Epstein. His name and photo were also seen multiple times in the DOJ's January drop of the Epstein files, where his emails to the s-- trafficker were unveiled.

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Ex-Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Titles Last Year

Source: MEGA Prince Edward stopped by Sandringham Estate to visit ex-Prince Andrew for Easter.

Charles evicted Andrew from his longtime home, the Royal Lodge, and took away his royal titles in October 2025. The Royal Navy veteran was forced to move into Marsh Farm on the royal family's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk earlier this year. Both Prince Edward and Princess Anne reportedly recently visited Andrew at his new abode in an effort to gauge his mental status. Edward, 62, stopped by to see him for Easter alongside his wife, Sophie. Edward and Sophie, 61, allegedly stayed for dinner with Andrew so the former Earl of Wessex's could "check up on his brother’s mental and physical well-being," according to BBC correspondent Jennie Bond.

Prince Edward and Princess Anne Are Staying Close to Their Disgraced Brother

Source: MEGA Princess Anne is keeping open communication with ex-Prince Andrew.