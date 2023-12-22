John Schneider Investigated by Secret Service for Demanding 'Public Hanging' of President Joe Biden: Report
The U.S. Secret Service has launched an investigation into '80s star John Schneider for his recent tweets, in which he called for the public hanging of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Despite later deleting the post and denying any violent intentions, Schneider is now under scrutiny for his inflammatory remarks.
The investigation was confirmed by "sources close to events" and reported by outlets. However, both the Secret Service and the White House have remained silent on the matter. The probe is said to be in its preliminary stage.
Schneider, best known for his role as Bo Duke in The Dukes of Hazzard, had just finished a stint on The Masked Singer when he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to address President Biden.
In an X/Twitter post, President Biden highlighted the multiple threats he believes Donald Trump poses to the country, including the right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. He went on to emphasize that the greatest threat Trump poses is to democracy itself.
Schneider replied to the post by writing, "Mr. President, I believe you are guilty of treason and should be publicly hung. Your son too. Your response is..? Sincerely, John Schneider."
Following the backlash, Schneider removed the post and offered an explanation.
In a statement to Deadline, he expressed his frustration, stating, "Seriously, folks? This is my final comment on this. I neither said nor implied any such thing."
"Despite headlines claiming otherwise, in my post, I absolutely did not call for an act of violence or threaten a U.S. president as many other celebrities have done in the past," he continued. "I suggest you re-read my actual post and pay attention to the words before believing this nonsense."
Schneider, a self-proclaimed MAGA Republican, went on to express his concerns about the state of the nation's leadership.
"It's my position, which I am entitled to have, that some of our nation's leaders in Washington have lost their way, and corruption runs rampant, both on our nation's borders and abroad," he said. "Transparency and accountability must happen in order for our constitutional republic to survive. There is no threat implied or otherwise in that statement."
However, the law clearly states that threats against the President, Vice President, and their families are prohibited. According to the outlet, "the law 'prohibits knowing and willful threats to kill, kidnap, or inflict bodily harm against' the President, the VP, their predecessors, potential successors, and their respective 'immediate family.'"