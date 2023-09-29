President Joe Biden Dubbing MAGA Republicans 'Extremists' Leaves Fox Hosts Divided: 'He's Not Saying All Republicans'
President Joe Biden ruffled feathers at Fox News after calling the MAGA supporters "extremists" in a Thursday, September 28, speech.
"There is an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy. The MAGA Movement," he told the crowd at the Arizona event. "Not every Republican — not even the majority of Republicans — adhere to the extremist MAGA ideology. I know because I’ve been able to work with Republicans my whole career."
"But there is no question that today’s Republican Party is driven and intimidated by MAGA extremists," Biden continued. "Their extreme agenda, if carried out, would fundamentally alter the institutions of American Democracy as we know it."
Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Lawrence Jones were left divided on their opinions about the president's controversial comments on a recent installment of Fox & Friends.
Kilmeade argued that Biden was attempting to make Donald Trump appear "unelectable and dangerous" because voters think he's "too old" to be the president and polls allegedly show that Biden wouldn't be able to win the 2024 election.
"That’s what he wants to do. He says, you know, it’s not a matter of Republican or Democrat. It’s crazy people against a guy that reaches across the aisle," he continued. "And hopefully the American people understand it’s just people that don’t want you. It doesn’t mean they’re crazy."
"He’s not saying all Republicans are MAGA extremists," Doocy replied. "He says some Republicans are the extremists."
Kilmeade quipped, "Like the 74 million that voted for Trump?"
Undeterred, Doocy argued that there are extreme members of the House of Representatives. "You’ve got some extreme Republicans, extreme conservatives, far-right wingers who are standing up for what they believe in, and ultimately they are jamming up Congress," he said.
However, Jones claimed that "demonizing a part of the country" wasn't a good strategy to winning the election.
"The emotional appeal that he’s doing right now, when people are living paycheck to paycheck, when they soared under the Trump economy. When you got crime out of control, a border that’s being overrun, saying people that are MAGA because they want to make America great again, which is the slogan, I just don’t think it’s going to work this time," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
While Kilmeade and Jones hit back at Biden's claims about extremist MAGA supporters, Trump himself suggested that his supporters were so loyal the possibility of him receiving a prison sentence in connection with his indictments would be "a very dangerous thing to even talk about."
"Because we do have a tremendously passionate group of voters, much more passion than they had in 2020 and much more passion than they had in 2016," he warned in a July interview. "I think it would be very dangerous."