John Schneider Tells Joe Biden He and His Son Should Be 'Publicly Hung' Minutes After 'Masked Singer' Reveal

With his role as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Schneider became a heartthrob and a household name for seven seasons. Alongside his costar Tom Wopat, they captured the hearts of fans across America as The Duke Boys, always managing to stay one step ahead of the law.

Despite the eventual decline of their fame, Schneider continued to build his career with numerous film and television credits.

In recent years, Schneider has also made a name for himself as a vocal supporter of the MAGA movement and a frequent guest on right-wing news shows.

He has not been shy about expressing his criticisms of President Biden in the past. However, his latest comments took his dissent to a whole new level.