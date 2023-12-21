John Schneider Tells Joe Biden He and His Son Should Be 'Publicly Hung' Minutes After 'Masked Singer' Reveal
John Schneider, '80s icon and former star of The Dukes of Hazzard, has publicly called for the execution of President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.
Schneider made the disturbing comments just moments after his identity was revealed on the popular singing competition, The Masked Singer.
With his role as Bo Duke on The Dukes of Hazzard, Schneider became a heartthrob and a household name for seven seasons. Alongside his costar Tom Wopat, they captured the hearts of fans across America as The Duke Boys, always managing to stay one step ahead of the law.
Despite the eventual decline of their fame, Schneider continued to build his career with numerous film and television credits.
In recent years, Schneider has also made a name for himself as a vocal supporter of the MAGA movement and a frequent guest on right-wing news shows.
He has not been shy about expressing his criticisms of President Biden in the past. However, his latest comments took his dissent to a whole new level.
The controversy began when President Biden took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to criticize former President Donald Trump. In his post, President Biden highlighted the multiple threats he believes Trump poses to the country, including the right to choose, civil rights, voting rights, and America's standing in the world. He went on to emphasize that the greatest threat Trump poses is to democracy itself. "If we lose that, we lose everything," he said.
Schneider seized this opportunity to address the president directly. In a direct reply to President Biden's tweet, Schneider called him guilty of treason and demanded that he and his son be publicly hanged.
He concluded his comment by requesting a response from the president.
President Biden has not yet responded to Schneider's shocking remarks, nor has he turned himself or his son over for the actor's proposed judgement.
The White House has also refrained from commenting on the matter.
The tweet has since been deleted.
The timing of Schneider's outburst occurred just moments after his reveal on The Masked Singer. The judges and audience were left in shock as the singer, known as "Donut," was unmasked to reveal Schneider's face.
Many users on X pointed out that the star's comments could be viewed as an open threat against the president and could draw the attention of the FBI, the Secret Service and Homeland Security.
One user shared a screenshot of the tweet before it was deleted and commented, "Looks like Bo Duke might have to take a detour from the General Lee straight to the consequences of his actions."
Another user joked, while sharing an image of the Dukes of Hazzard car in the air, "How them Duke boys going to get out of this one?"