John Stamos Couldn't 'Bear' to 'Lose' 'Full House' Costar Dave Coulier Following His Shocking Cancer Diagnosis: 'I've Been With Him a Lot'

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

John Stamos revealed he couldn't 'bear' to lose Dave Coulier following his shocking cancer diagnosis.

Aug. 20 2025, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

John Stamos shared a positive update on his Full House costar Dave Coulier amid his cancer battle.

Dave and I talk a lot,” Stamos shared with a media outlet. “You know, we lost Bob [Saget], and I couldn’t bear losing Dave, so I’ve been with him a lot during this cancer journey of his.”

John Stamos Claims Dave Coulier Is '100 Percent Back' to His Old Self

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

John Stamos said it's 'great to see that the treatments work' when speaking about Dave Coulier's cancer battle.

Stamos insisted Coulier is “100 percent back to Dave” after he revealed his stage III non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis last year.

“It’s great to see that the treatments work,” he continued. “And it’s great to see him out there talking about it, to help other people that are going through the same thing.”

As OK! reported in November 2024, Coulier was told he had cancer after an upper respiratory infection caused major swelling in his lymph nodes.

Dave Coulier's Cancer Diagnosis

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

Dave Coulier and John Stamos appeared on 'Full House' together.

“Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,’” he recalled.

“I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming,” he added. “This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Two weeks after his diagnosis, Coulier began chemotherapy.

"We all kind of put our heads together and said, 'OK, where are we going?' And they had a very specific plan for how they were going to treat this," he explained at the time.

John Stamos

Dave Coulier Had Some 'Really Tough Days'

Source: @melissacoulier/Instagram

Dave Coulier's wife, Melissa, said he had 'really tough days' amid his cancer battle.

Once his bone marrow tests came back negative, his chances of survival went from “something low to 90 percent range.”

“And so that was a great day,” he added.

In January, his wife, Melissa, shared a tough update on Dave’s cancer journey.

"He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating, it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” she said at the time.

Dave Coulier's Been Cancer-Free Since April

Source: @dcoulier/Instagram

Dave Coulier's been cancer-free since April.

Dave also was candid about his struggles with cancer along the way, opening up on his “Full House Rewind” podcast.

"I want people to know it’s my life,” he dished. “I’m not going to try and hide anything. I would rather talk about it and open the discussion and inspire people. I have my good days. I have my bad days. Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there are other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy."

In April, it was revealed Dave was cancer-free when Candace Cameron Bure posted on Instagram.

"Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world!" she added.

