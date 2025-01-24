'Really Tough Days': Dave Coulier's Wife Melissa Shares Sad Update on His Cancer Battle

"He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” she said.

The Full House alum’s partner detailed he has a “positive attitude,” which is necessary to “really fight" the disease.

She went on to note they established some new rituals in order to try to keep things positive and upbeat.

“Every morning, if he's feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too," Melissa shared.