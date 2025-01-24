'Really Tough Days': Dave Coulier's Wife Melissa Shares Sad Update on His Cancer Battle
Dave Coulier’s wife, Melissa, shared a difficult update on his cancer battle.
"He has some really tough days, and as the chemo has been accumulating it gets a little tougher and more difficult,” she said.
The Full House alum’s partner detailed he has a “positive attitude,” which is necessary to “really fight" the disease.
She went on to note they established some new rituals in order to try to keep things positive and upbeat.
“Every morning, if he's feeling up for it, we try to put on a song and do a little dance party with the dogs, because when you do feel good, you have to celebrate that too," Melissa shared.
She explained his strength comes from those around him.
“He has had a lot of loss in his life when it comes to having to deal with cancer,” Melissa elaborated to WXYZ. “He lost his mother, his sister, his niece. His other sister had it. I think for him, he takes every stride and really pulls strength from seeing the women that were so close in his life to powering through it, and he just wants to honor them.”
She added Dave being so “beloved” helps both of them, as everyone has been “rallying” around the couple during this tough time.
On November 13, 2024, the Fuller House star took to his podcast “Full House Rewind” to share he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
He called it a “big surprise” that “happened” very quickly.
After promising to put up a good fight, Dave addressed the importance of early detection in fighting cancer, adding it can “mean all the difference in the world.”
"And if my encouragement can lead you to get checked out by your doctor sooner than later and can possibly help even just one of you, well, this little journey that I'm on is all going to be worth it, because there's a lot of things to live for, so many things for you to look forward to,” he added.
In January, on another episode of the podcast, he updated fans on how his treatment is going. “The side effects have side effects," Dave said at the time. "And then you take a drug to counteract that and this and that. So it's this constant cocktail where your body is in fight of flight mode and you're just trying to adjust to okay, how am I adjusting to steroids? How am I adjusting to the chemo cocktail?"
He also shared his body is in a “constant fight," and it's a “bit of an internal battle.”