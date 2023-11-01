OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > John Stamos
OK LogoNEWS

John Stamos Didn't Know Who Elizabeth Taylor Was Until He Called Her an 'Old Lady' During 'General Hospital' Outburst

john stamos didnt know who elizabeth taylor was pp
Source: mega
By:

Nov. 1 2023, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

John Stamos recalled one of his most embarrassing moments!

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, which was released on Monday, October 30, the Full House alum discussed a moment of weakness, where he accidentally yelled at superstar actress Elizabeth Taylor.

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos didnt know who elizabeth taylor was
Source: mega

John Stamos recently released his memoir, 'If You Would Have Told Me.'

“She'd been on the show, and she was friends with Tony Geary,” he said of the ’50s icon, who visited the set of General Hospital. “I had this, it was one of those scenes where it was the first time when my mother was dying on the scene in the show and I never really experienced that and I was trying to say, ‘My mother's dead. My mother's dead,’ in my head and my head was like, ‘No she's not. She's teaching CCD down in Orange County.’"

Article continues below advertisement

Stamos, who played Blackie Parrish on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984, supposedly verbally accosted the brunette beauty, who died in March 2011, for distracting him during his scene.

“I heard this rustling, and it was, I couldn't get through the scene,” he explained. “I was f------ it up. I couldn't get to that emotional place and I heard rustling and I heard a pop like this and then I was like, ‘Get that old lady out of my eye line,’ and the old lady was Elizabeth Taylor.”

john stamos didnt know who elizabeth taylor wasjpg
Source: mega

Elizabeth Taylor was a world renowned actress.

Article continues below advertisement

He said the Cleopatra star had “popped a bottle of champagne in the director's chair, and she was saying that she wanted to see him with Blackie."

In Stamos’ new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, he revealed that he didn’t know Taylor’s identity until his costar Chris Robinson told him after the incident.

"I can’t believe I lost my s--- in front of Elizabeth Taylor," the sitcom alum wrote. "My dad is going to kill me.”

He penned: “I mute my tantrum, apologize profusely, make some excuse about calling her old, then slither back to the set and continue the scene. This time, I cry my eyes out."

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos didnt know who elizabeth taylor was
Source: mega

Elizabeth Taylor died at age 79.

MORE ON:
John Stamos

As OK! previously reported, the incident with Taylor was not the only juicy gossip to come out of Stamos’ book.

The father-of-one, who is now married to wife Caitlin McHugh, wrote about a recent interaction with his General Hospital costar Demi Moore, where the two alluded they may have been more than friends.

Article continues below advertisement
john stamos didnt know who elizabeth taylor was
Source: mega

John Stamos is famous for his role as Uncle Jesse on 'Full House.'

Stamos described Moore as "a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh" who was "infinitely more sophisticated and worldly" before noting their conversation at party in honor of Jamie Lee Curtis' 2023 Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Apparently, one of Stamos and Moore’s friends Ali Adler approached them and "totally fangirled out" over the duo.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!

Adler asked, "'Oh my god, Blackie and Jackie! Did you two ever f---?'"

Stamos wrote: "We both look at each other, wondering what the other will say. Demi pauses to think about it. 'I don't know if we slept together. I think we fooled around though.'"

He then explained, "I just smile. Then ask if she remembers back in the day when we all went to see Rick Springfield at the Universal Amphitheater."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.