John Stamos Didn't Know Who Elizabeth Taylor Was Until He Called Her an 'Old Lady' During 'General Hospital' Outburst

Stamos, who played Blackie Parrish on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984, supposedly verbally accosted the brunette beauty, who died in March 2011, for distracting him during his scene.

“I heard this rustling, and it was, I couldn't get through the scene,” he explained. “I was f------ it up. I couldn't get to that emotional place and I heard rustling and I heard a pop like this and then I was like, ‘Get that old lady out of my eye line,’ and the old lady was Elizabeth Taylor.”