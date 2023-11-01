John Stamos Didn't Know Who Elizabeth Taylor Was Until He Called Her an 'Old Lady' During 'General Hospital' Outburst
John Stamos recalled one of his most embarrassing moments!
During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, which was released on Monday, October 30, the Full House alum discussed a moment of weakness, where he accidentally yelled at superstar actress Elizabeth Taylor.
“She'd been on the show, and she was friends with Tony Geary,” he said of the ’50s icon, who visited the set of General Hospital. “I had this, it was one of those scenes where it was the first time when my mother was dying on the scene in the show and I never really experienced that and I was trying to say, ‘My mother's dead. My mother's dead,’ in my head and my head was like, ‘No she's not. She's teaching CCD down in Orange County.’"
Stamos, who played Blackie Parrish on General Hospital from 1982 to 1984, supposedly verbally accosted the brunette beauty, who died in March 2011, for distracting him during his scene.
“I heard this rustling, and it was, I couldn't get through the scene,” he explained. “I was f------ it up. I couldn't get to that emotional place and I heard rustling and I heard a pop like this and then I was like, ‘Get that old lady out of my eye line,’ and the old lady was Elizabeth Taylor.”
He said the Cleopatra star had “popped a bottle of champagne in the director's chair, and she was saying that she wanted to see him with Blackie."
In Stamos’ new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, he revealed that he didn’t know Taylor’s identity until his costar Chris Robinson told him after the incident.
"I can’t believe I lost my s--- in front of Elizabeth Taylor," the sitcom alum wrote. "My dad is going to kill me.”
He penned: “I mute my tantrum, apologize profusely, make some excuse about calling her old, then slither back to the set and continue the scene. This time, I cry my eyes out."
As OK! previously reported, the incident with Taylor was not the only juicy gossip to come out of Stamos’ book.
The father-of-one, who is now married to wife Caitlin McHugh, wrote about a recent interaction with his General Hospital costar Demi Moore, where the two alluded they may have been more than friends.
Stamos described Moore as "a firecracker with a gravelly voice and a big laugh" who was "infinitely more sophisticated and worldly" before noting their conversation at party in honor of Jamie Lee Curtis' 2023 Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Apparently, one of Stamos and Moore’s friends Ali Adler approached them and "totally fangirled out" over the duo.
Adler asked, "'Oh my god, Blackie and Jackie! Did you two ever f---?'"
Stamos wrote: "We both look at each other, wondering what the other will say. Demi pauses to think about it. 'I don't know if we slept together. I think we fooled around though.'"
He then explained, "I just smile. Then ask if she remembers back in the day when we all went to see Rick Springfield at the Universal Amphitheater."