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John Stamos Reveals the Family Tragedy That Ended His 'Full House' Feud With Bob Saget

Photo of Bob Saget & John Stamos
Source: MEGA

John Stamos said that shared family tragedies helped him and Bob Saget end their feud during 'Full House.'

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July 10 2026, Published 2:47 a.m. ET

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John Stamos revealed how shared family tragedy helped end his feud with Full House costar Bob Saget.

Stamos played Jesse Katsopolis, while Saget portrayed his brother-in-law Danny Tanner in the acclaimed sitcom, which aired from 1987 to 1995.

Although the characters were close on screen, the actors apparently did not like each other in real life.

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John Stamos Revealed He Did Not Get Along with Bob Saget During the First Few Years of 'Full House'

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Image of John Stamos revealed that he disliked Bob Saget during the first couple of years of filming 'Full House.'
Source: MEGA

John Stamos revealed that he disliked Bob Saget during the first couple of years of filming 'Full House.'

Stamos recently appeared on Bobby Bones' "The Bobbycast" podcast on Tuesday, July 7. During the conversation, he admitted that his initial relationship with costar Saget was rocky at best.

"We didn’t get along at all for the first couple of years," the Never Too Young to Die star said.

He explained that his main issue stemmed from the fact that, while he was trying to stay focused on his job, Saget and their other costar, Dave Coulier, kept distracting the crew.

"I was coming from, I just did a show with Jack Klugman, who’s a famous sitcom guy, and so I was coming to [Full House] with more of an actor’s point of view of these scenes and trying to work these scenes," he said on the podcast.

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Image of John Stamos stated that shared grief helped him, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier see a different side of each other.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos stated that shared grief helped him, Bob Saget, and Dave Coulier see a different side of each other.

"And the guys were just trying to make the guys, the crew, laugh and whatever that was about," he recalled, referring to his scene partners.

He added that the Dirty Work star was "especially" distracting on set.

Soon, however, tragedy struck all three of their families, which helped them see a different side of one another.

"I think it was maybe the third or fourth, something like that, season [and] Bob’s sister got scleroderma —which he spent the rest of his life advocating, raising money for this horrific disease —Dave’s sister got cancer, and my sister had gotten diagnosed with a brain tumor," he revealed.

"And so all of a sudden we weren’t three guys on a show. We were three brothers grieving, you know, our sisters," he continued.

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John Stamos Said Grief Brought Him Closer to Bob Saget and Dave Coulier

Image of John Stamos admitted that he and Bob Saget became very close in wake of their family tragedies.
Source: MEGA

John Stamos admitted that he and Bob Saget became very close in wake of their family tragedies.

Per Entertainment Weekly, Saget and Coulier's sisters lost their lives to the disease, while Stamos' sibling survived.

However, their shared grief brought them closer and helped them develop a bond that lasted a lifetime.

"We became really close then, and then we just started to, you know, realized that there was a lot to learn from each other, I think, and I had a lot to learn. I learned a lot from those guys," he admitted to the host.

Saget, in particular, became one of the Wedding Wars star's closest friends and confidants, and the two helped each other through some of the toughest times in their lives.

Image of Bob Saget died of a head trauma in 2022.
Source: MEGA

Bob Saget died of a head trauma in 2022.

"We were just there for each other through every, you know, all the ups and downs of life, divorces, marriages," he reminisced.

"But I just loved him so dearly, and it was such a tragic loss. Just one day, just in a blink of an eye, he was gone," he continued, referring to the Entourage star's tragic death on January 9, 2022, from head trauma after he was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando at the age of 65.

The comedian was staying at the hotel at the time for a stop on his stand-up comedy tour.

Stamos revealed that the two of them constantly exchanged texts and calls before his death.

"Just losing him has been a real, you know, life has just been a little not as funny," he added of his late friend.

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