'It Was Awful': John Stamos Recalls Catching Ex Teri Copley in Bed With Tony Danza

"I can't explain it, but I would've rather been punched in the nose again or something because the pain is so overwhelming," Stamos recalled of allegedly being cheated on, adding that it was "physically painful" and "worse than anything" he had experienced before.

"Looking back, it's like, probably, she wasn't the right girl for me. So seeing him, realizing it was him and stuff, it was hard. I mean, it was awful," he lamented.