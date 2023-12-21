John Stamos 'Never Sobered Up' After 2015 DUI: 'I Just Numbed Myself'
John Stamos tried to fight fire with fire — only for it to blow up in his face.
The Full House star further opened up about his serious struggles with alcoholism after candidly detailing his dependency on drinking in his recently released memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.
In June 2015, Stamos faced one of the lowest moments of his life — when he found himself arrested and charged with driving under the influence in Beverly Hills, Calif.
"When I did get the DUI…I came home from the hospital that night, I sat down, I drank a bottle of wine just to forget what just happened," the 60-year-old confessed in an interview with a news outlet, published Wednesday, December 20. "And I never sobered up."
Stamos recalled having to almost immediately leave for Canada to film My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2, noting he "was kind of just loosely buzzed through the shooting of that movie."
"When you sober up, you have to look at the ugly truth, so you keep drinking," the dad-of-one — who shares his son, Billy, 5, with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, 37 — explained.
Stamos additionally reflected on being "liquored up" throughout the production of the romantic comedy film during a recent guest appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast, "Bialik Breakdown."
"That was bottom," he said to the Big Bang Theory actress, 48, admitting he doesn't even remember shooting the movie because of the constant flow of alcohol entering his body. "But I didn’t get it and I just numbed myself for a few weeks after that."
Fortunately, his family came along and helped him find his way roughly one month after his DUI.
"When I came home, my sisters were like, 'OK, it’s time to go, we found this place.' And I’m like, 'OK I’m ready,'" detailed Stamos, who proceeded to enter a 30-day substance abuse program in July 2015 after despising the person he had become.
"I hated it. I really hated the way I felt, hated disappointing people, hated myself, hated looking in the mirror going, 'This is not who my parents raised. What am I doing? Who is this idiot?' I would be so embarrassed," the Big Shot actor emotionally stated during the podcast episode.
The Grandfathered star concluded: "I had everything growing up. I had a beautiful childhood. I had no excuse to f--- my life up. And I did and it made me sick."
Stamos has since been sober for more than eight years after entering the month-long rehabilitation program his sisters helped him find.
