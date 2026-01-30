John Stamos Roasted for 'Insensitive' Response to Catherine O’Hara's Sudden Death: 'You're Really Tone Deaf Right Now'

Article continues below advertisement

John Stamos’ response to Catherine O’Hara’s death is raising eyebrows online. The actor, 62, published a questionable comment on Macaulay Culkin’s post mourning the late movie star on Friday, January 30. News broke of O’Hara’s death on Friday afternoon, and Culkin didn’t take long before sharing a sweet tribute to his longtime friend.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @culkamania/Instagram Macaulay Culkin posted a touching tribute to Catherine O'Hara.

“Mama. I thought we had time. I wanted more. I wanted to sit in a chair next to you. I heard you. But I had so much more to say,” he wrote about his Home Alone costar. “I love you. I’ll see you later.” Just over 20 minutes after Culkin posted, Stamos commented, “Sorry pally!” Fans were puzzled by the Full House star’s reaction and thought he could have expressed more empathy. “Feels a bit insensitive idk maybe not the intention,” one person wrote, while another agreed, “I love u but this is giving insensitive.” “John, for someone who knows the ins and outs of losing someone you love you're really tone deaf right now,” a third said of Stamos, whose parents are both deceased. “How about you give him a call and offer your condolences in private? You won't get clout but you might gain a friend.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA John Stamos reacted to Catherine O'Hara's death.

Others, however, defended the TV star and believed he intended no harm. “Why the h--- do y’all all think this is insensitive??? Like I’m curious. All he said was ‘Sorry pally,’” one user wrote. “For all we know he could have meant sorry pall and typed too fast or who knows. Going off on him ain’t gonna change a thing. If @culkamania didn’t address him then why are y’all. They know each other personally we are only ‘fans’ so jumping on him won’t your life or theirs.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Catherine O'Hara Die?

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara's cause of death has not been revealed.

O’Hara’s cause of death has not been revealed, but the star reportedly passed away after suffering a “brief illness.” Paramedics rushed to her home in Brentwood, Calif., at 4:48 a.m. on Friday morning. She was then brought to the hospital in “serious” condition and died there. She previously suffered from situs inversus, a rare genetic condition causing her heart to be on the opposite side of her chest. Although it’s reportedly harmless, it may cause health complications. Her final public appearance was at the Emmy Awards on September 14, 2025. She was nominated for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on The Studio and Guest Actress for a Drama Series on The Last of Us.

Catherine O'Hara Questioned in 2025, 'Am I Dying?'

Source: MEGA Catherine O'Hara had situs inversus.