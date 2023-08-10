Joe Rogan 'Appalled' by 'Barbie' Backlash: 'How Did People Get Outraged at That?'

"But at the end of it I was like, 'How did people get outraged at that?'" he explained. "I know some people personally who said it’s anti-men. I’m like, ‘No, it’s making fun of dorks.’"

Rogan also pointed out that rather than viewing the Ken doll characters as a singular representation of all men, watchers should remember that it is also a reference to the actual toys and how they are treated in real life.

"They think it’s a super woke movie. But it’s also a movie about how Barbies are the dolls that everyone cares about, and Ken is just a f------ accessory, which is real," he continued. "So when you bring these things into a movie, you make them real life Barbieland, that's how they have to be, because that's how it is in the real world."