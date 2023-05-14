John Travolta Shares Heartwarming Mother's Day Clip of Late Wife Kelly Preston: 'We Miss You'
John Travolta paid tribute to his late wife, Kelly Preston this Mother's Day.
On Sunday, May 14, the Grease star shared a clip of Preston, who passed in 2020 due to breast cancer, as she held up a homemade box that read "Mom" in big blue letters via Instagram. In the footage, the actress smiled wide and exclaimed, "Oh my god" at the box, which looked to be full of goodies.
"Happy Mother's Day, Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John," the Hairspray alum wrote alongside the video of the love of his life.
Fans took to the actor's comments section to support the family on this difficult day.
"This is so gorgeous, John. How lovely of you to share with us," one person penned, while another said, "We miss her too ❤️."
A third wrote, "You are so sweet. She is forever your guardian Angel ❤️," while a fourth user noted, "Your heart and her heart will always be connected! Happy Mother's Day, sweet Kelly!"
As OK! previously reported, the death of Preston was very difficult on the Mad City star. Prior to her passing, the couple had been married for 28 years and shared a daughter Ella Bleu, 22, and a son, Ben, 12.
Back in February, a source shared that Travolta vowed to never date again after the 57-year-old’s tragic death.
"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," the insider told Radar. "It's hands-off when it comes to dating. It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life."
They explained that the Pulp Fiction alum could not fathom "ever falling in love again." "He says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory," the source claimed.
"He talks about Kelly constantly," they continued. "Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on."
"The kids are everything to him," the insider added. "If it weren't for them, it's hard to know what he'd do."