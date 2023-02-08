Riley Keough 'Blindsided' By Priscilla Presley Contesting Lisa Marie's Will, Source Claims: 'A Showdown Is Brewing!'
Riley Keough is upset with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, less than one month after mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away on January 12 at 54 years old.
“Riley was blindsided by Priscilla’s filing,” revealed an insider, referring to the matriarch disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter. "She can't believe that her grandmother is already at the courthouse trying to get her hands on the estate when Lisa Marie was just buried. It's looking like a huge showdown is brewing!"
As OK! previously reported, Lisa Marie apparently fixed her will in 2019 and removed her mother as trustee, replacing her with her eldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough. However, since Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, the actress, 33, is the sole trustee of her mom's estate.
Priscilla alleged that her daughter, who was rumored to be taking opioids in the months before her death, was not in the right state of mind at the time, according to a source. “She and Priscilla would get into the biggest fights over her getting clean," the insider claimed.
Prior to her death, Lisa Marie was having money issues, as she owed $2.5 million in back taxes. However, she had two separate life insurance policies totaling $35 million.
Since Lisa Marie is the only child of Elvis Presley, she inherited the famous Graceland property, located in Memphis, Tenn.
“Priscilla is going around saying that if it wasn’t for her marrying Elvis, no one would be getting Graceland,” the insider shared. "She feels it's rightfully hers."
Priscilla said she wants Keough to become co-trustee, but she's still "worried" her grandmother is "attempting to cut off her younger half-sisters," the insider alleged of twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14. "It’s just not right, but Priscilla is no pushover."
- Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Is 'Taking Charge' In 'The Whole Family Estate' As Drama Over Late Star's Will Heightens: Source
- Priscilla Presley's Son Navarone Garcia Speaks Out About The 'Surreal' Death Of Half-Sister Lisa Marie
- Riley Keough Shares Glimpse Into The Last Time She Saw Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Feel Blessed'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Riley has enough on her plate,” the insider added of the star, who recently welcomed a daughter with her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen. “She doesn’t need this drama with her grandmother.”
The insider spoke with Life & Style.