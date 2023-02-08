Riley Keough 'Blindsided' By Priscilla Presley Contesting Lisa Marie's Will, Source Claims: 'A Showdown Is Brewing!'

Riley Keough is upset with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, less than one month after mother, Lisa Marie Presley, passed away on January 12 at 54 years old.

“Riley was blindsided by Priscilla’s filing,” revealed an insider, referring to the matriarch disputing who oversees the estate of her late daughter. "She can't believe that her grandmother is already at the courthouse trying to get her hands on the estate when Lisa Marie was just buried. It's looking like a huge showdown is brewing!"