Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Not On Speaking Terms As Lisa Marie's Mom Fights For Her Estate: Source

While Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough continue to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, the grandmother and the granddaughter are apparently not on speaking terms.

Ever since Priscilla contested a suspicious 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will — removing her and former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees in replace of Riley and Benjamin Keough — things have been "very tense and heartbreaking" for Lisa Marie's mom and daughter.