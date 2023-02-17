OK Magazine
Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Not On Speaking Terms As Lisa Marie's Mom Fights For Her Estate: Source

Feb. 17 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

While Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough continue to mourn the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, the grandmother and the granddaughter are apparently not on speaking terms.

Ever since Priscilla contested a suspicious 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will — removing her and former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees in replace of Riley and Benjamin Keoughthings have been "very tense and heartbreaking" for Lisa Marie's mom and daughter.

"Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers," an insider dished to a news outlet.

"Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member," the source spilled of Lisa Marie's daughter with Danny Keough. (The former flames' other child, Benjamin, took his own life in 2020 at age 27.)

Meanwhile, "Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court," they added after the widow of Elvis Presley requested in late January that a judge strike down the amendment.

Though Keough “would prefer to settle this dispute privately,” both ladies are “gearing up” for a long battle in court, it was reported. "She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this."

The source added that the 33-year-old is “very stressed” but “trying to keep a positive attitude.”

Priscilla's reasoning for asking that the judge strike down the change to the will is that she believes it could have been falsified, as she claimed her own name was misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."

While many are dubbing Priscilla's efforts a "money grab," the source explained to the outlet that the 77-year-old “is convinced that [the] old documents had been forged.”

On the other hand, Lisa Marie's friends are certain that the change was no mistake, as one pal of the late star said, "Lisa's intent was very clear" that she wanted her offspring to inherit her trust. "Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest."

The pal added that Priscilla and Lisa Marie didn't even have a relationship at the time of the 2016 amendment. "They only talked when there was no option," a source alleged of their mother-daughter dynamic.

Lisa Marie — who also shares 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with ex-husband Michael Lockwood  died at age 54 on January 12 after suffering from cardiac arrest at her home. She was laid to rest at Graceland alongside her dad and late son.

Source: OK!

Page Six spoke to a source about Priscilla and Riley's estrangement.

