John Travolta's Relationship Timeline: From His Early Flings to His Marriage to Kelly Preston and More

After starring in the film The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, Travolta started dating his costar Diana Hyland despite their huge age gap. The Welcome Back, Kotter alum was 23 at the time while his muse was 41.

In his interview with People in 1977, Travolta shared he had "never been more in love with anyone" in his life.

"I thought I was in love before, but I wasn't. From the moment I met her, I was attracted. We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of Bubble. After a month it became romantic," he continued.

Hyland, however, died in March 1977, years after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer. According to Travolta, he would have married Hyland if she was still alive.