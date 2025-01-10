John Travolta's Relationship Timeline: From His Early Flings to His Marriage to Kelly Preston and More
Anita Gillette
In 1976, John Travolta was linked to Anita Gillette while they were working together on William Inge's Bus Stop. They never addressed the speculations surrounding their alleged romantic relationship.
Diana Hyland
After starring in the film The Boy in the Plastic Bubble, Travolta started dating his costar Diana Hyland despite their huge age gap. The Welcome Back, Kotter alum was 23 at the time while his muse was 41.
In his interview with People in 1977, Travolta shared he had "never been more in love with anyone" in his life.
"I thought I was in love before, but I wasn't. From the moment I met her, I was attracted. We were like two maniacs talking all the time on the set of Bubble. After a month it became romantic," he continued.
Hyland, however, died in March 1977, years after she was diagnosed with b----- cancer. According to Travolta, he would have married Hyland if she was still alive.
Marilu Henner
A few months after Hyland's death, Travolta moved on with Marilu Henner and dated her on and off for 13 years. They called it quits in 1989.
"He's just a great guy. I adore him," Henner said of Travolta during her interview with KTLA. "Our families were very similar, and we connected right away because we both have three sisters and two brothers. His mother taught drama, my mother taught dance. His father sold tires, my father sold cars. So, we had a lot of commonality."
Catherine Deneuve
In 1980, the Pulp Fiction actor sparked dating rumors with Catherine Deneuve after they were spotted together on multiple occasions.
Brooke Shields
Brooke Shields revealed in her memoir There Was a Little Girl: The Real Story of My Mother and Me that her mother, Teri Shields, set up her high-profile relationships for PR, including her brief fling with John.
"She directed my romantic life sometimes subtly and sometimes not. She didn't focus on romance (never mind love), but instead wanted to associate me with names that connoted fame, money, and power. These were relationships she supported, also because they were less attainable," she wrote.
Brooke was only 16 when she dated then-27-year-old John.
Kelly Preston
In 1987, John met Kelly Preston, who was still married to actor Kevin Gage at the time, on the set of The Experts. Years before they worked together, the SpaceCamp actress constantly talked about him being her celebrity crush.
They started dating in 1990 and tied the knot in 1991. They welcomed three kids — Jett, Ella and Ben — during their marriage.
However, their family faced their biggest heartbreak yet when Kelly died of b----- cancer in 2020.
Kristin Davis
Years after Kelly's death, John reportedly began developing feelings for his costar Kristin Davis while filming Cash Out.
"People who've seen them together say it's obvious he's totally smitten," an insider told Closer Weekly. "[Davis] has been saying John's a cool guy and telling people how funny he is. John's been gushing to everyone that Kristin's smart and beautiful. Their friends think they're perfect for each other and that if John doesn't take a chance, he'll miss out on a great opportunity."
Neither have confirmed their current relationship.