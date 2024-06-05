Johnny Depp All Smiles as He Poses Alongside Musician St. Vincent in London 2 Years After Grueling Amber Heard Trial
Johnny Depp seemed to be in good spirits when he appeared alongside musician St. Vincent in London, England in early June.
"a wonderful night at the @royalalberthall on Saturday seeing @st_vincent …effusive thanks to Annie and her lovely team for the warm welcome and cool hang! 🖤#ALLBORNSCREAMING," Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp's staff and a close friend of the actor's, captioned a photo of the duo together via Instagram on Tuesday, June 4.
Of course, people were elated to see Depp, 60, out and about — two years after he faced off against his ex-wife Amber Heard in court after they accused one another of defamation.
One person wrote, "Wonderful!! Johnny looks great!!❤," while another added, "What a fabulous photo!❤️❤️."
A third person said, "Oh wonderful. Your story shows you had a great time. Ty for sharing."
As OK! previously reported, it seems like the Hollywood star is staying away from dating at the moment.
"He’s not going to dive into anything headfirst like he did with Amber," one source said. "The lessons have been learned."
A second source added the star is simply "too busy to be dating." However, he's "in a really good headspace" and there is "a lot he’s excited about" at the moment.
Depp is not only surrounding himself with a great inner circle, but he's also focusing on spending time with his children, daughter Lily-Rose and son, Jack.
"Johnny’s a great dad," the second source noted. "They both adore him, and the mess with Amber didn’t tarnish their image of him."
Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017, made headlines when the actress, 38, accused him of physically and verbally abusing her throughout their relationship. They then sued each other for defamation, resulting in them both being found liable for certain instances of defamation.
The Aquaman actress was ordered to shell out $10.3 million in damages, while the Secret Window actor was only told to pay $2 million.
Heard now lives in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, while Depp is primarily based in London.
"He is prioritizing his health and well-being much more these days," the insider shared. "He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier. He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."