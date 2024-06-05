OK Magazine
Johnny Depp All Smiles as He Poses Alongside Musician St. Vincent in London 2 Years After Grueling Amber Heard Trial

johnny depp pp
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 5 2024, Published 11:38 a.m. ET

Johnny Depp seemed to be in good spirits when he appeared alongside musician St. Vincent in London, England in early June.

"a wonderful night at the @royalalberthall on Saturday seeing @st_vincent …effusive thanks to Annie and her lovely team for the warm welcome and cool hang! 🖤#ALLBORNSCREAMING," Gina Deuters, who is married to a member of Depp's staff and a close friend of the actor's, captioned a photo of the duo together via Instagram on Tuesday, June 4.

johnnydepp girldeuters
Source: @girldeuters/instagram

Johnny Depp posed alongside St. Vincent.

Of course, people were elated to see Depp, 60, out and about — two years after he faced off against his ex-wife Amber Heard in court after they accused one another of defamation.

One person wrote, "Wonderful!! Johnny looks great!!❤," while another added, "What a fabulous photo!❤️❤️."

A third person said, "Oh wonderful. Your story shows you had a great time. Ty for sharing."

johnny depp
Source: mega

Johnny Depp has been living in London, England.

As OK! previously reported, it seems like the Hollywood star is staying away from dating at the moment.

amber heard relaxes on vacation with pal who was banned from johnny depp trial
Source: Mega

The pair were married for two years.

"He’s not going to dive into anything headfirst like he did with Amber," one source said. "The lessons have been learned."

johnny depp prioritizing health good spirits new chapter amber heard trial
Source: mega

Amber Heard now lives in Spain.

A second source added the star is simply "too busy to be dating." However, he's "in a really good headspace" and there is "a lot he’s excited about" at the moment.

Depp is not only surrounding himself with a great inner circle, but he's also focusing on spending time with his children, daughter Lily-Rose and son, Jack.

"Johnny’s a great dad," the second source noted. "They both adore him, and the mess with Amber didn’t tarnish their image of him."

johnny depp testifies lily rose skipped wedding amber heard
Source: mega

Lily-Rose Depp is Johnny Depp's only daughter.

Depp, who was married to Heard from 2015 to 2017, made headlines when the actress, 38, accused him of physically and verbally abusing her throughout their relationship. They then sued each other for defamation, resulting in them both being found liable for certain instances of defamation.

The Aquaman actress was ordered to shell out $10.3 million in damages, while the Secret Window actor was only told to pay $2 million.

Heard now lives in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, while Depp is primarily based in London.

"He is prioritizing his health and well-being much more these days," the insider shared. "He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier. He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."

