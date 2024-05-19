Johnny Depp Refuses to 'Dive Into Anything Headfirst' Like He Did With Ex Amber Heard: 'The Lessons Have Been Learned'
Johnny Depp won't be tumbling into another whirlwind romance anytime soon.
Sources familiar with the Pirates of the Caribbean star noted he isn't "asking anyone to set him up" on dates following his 2017 split from ex-wife Amber Heard and their subsequent court battles.
"He’s not going to dive into anything headfirst like he did with Amber," one source said. "The lessons have been learned."
A second source added the Hollywood A-Lister is simply "too busy to be dating." However, he's "in a really good headspace" and there is "a lot he’s excited about" at the moment.
Both sources also revealed that Depp has surrounded himself with the "right" kind of people since his high profile court drama. The second source shared, "Johnny has a great team. They are supportive and have his best interests at heart."
Meanwhile, the Fantastic Beasts star has been continuing to foster close relationships with his children, daughter Lily-Rose and son, Jack.
"Johnny’s a great dad," the second source noted. "They both adore him, and the mess with Amber didn’t tarnish their image of him."
As OK! previously reported, Depp faced a major downward spiral in his career and his personal life when Heard accused him of physically and verbally abusing her throughout their marriage. The pair sued each other for defamation and faced off in court in 2022.
They were both found liable for certain instances of defamation. The Aquaman actress was ordered to shell out $10.3 million in damages, while the Secret Window actor was only told to pay $2 million.
Heard has since moved to Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, while Depp is living in London. Earlier this year, an insider gushed the 60-year-old was "in really good spirits" and is looking more "polished and "clean-cut" than in the past.
"He is prioritizing his health and well-being much more these days," the insider continued. "He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier. He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people."
