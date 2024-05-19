Johnny Depp Refuses to 'Dive Into Anything Headfirst' Like He Did With Ex Amber Heard: 'The Lessons Have Been Learned'

Both sources also revealed that Depp has surrounded himself with the "right" kind of people since his high profile court drama. The second source shared, "Johnny has a great team. They are supportive and have his best interests at heart."

Meanwhile, the Fantastic Beasts star has been continuing to foster close relationships with his children, daughter Lily-Rose and son, Jack.

"Johnny’s a great dad," the second source noted. "They both adore him, and the mess with Amber didn’t tarnish their image of him."