Johnny Depp Screamed at 'Blow' Costar Lola Glaudini to 'Shut the F--- Up' and Stay 'Quiet' on Set of 2001 Movie, Actress Reveals
Johnny Depp's allegedly volatile behavior on the set of 2001's Blow has been exposed.
In a newly resurfaced interview from earlier this year, the award-winning actor's costar Lola Glaudini claimed Depp vulgarly cursed at her after she laughed in the middle of taping a scene — despite the crime thriller's director, Ted Demme, apparently instructing her to do so.
"The very first day, I haven’t even met Johnny Depp at this point," the Criminal Minds star told the "Powerful Truth Angels" podcast co-host Alex 2 Tone during a guest appearance on an episode back in January.
Recalling the incident, Glaudini said she was laying on a "bear skin rug in a bikini" in the background of the shot, which seemingly focused in on Depp.
"Ted Demme comes over to me, and he’s like, 'OK Lola, when Johnny Depp says this certain word, I want you to burst out laughing like [he] just told you the funniest thing over here,'" The Sopranos alum, now 52, detailed.
Glaudini said she did as told and began cackling once she heard her cue, however, she quickly learned the hard way that Demme didn't seem to fill Depp in on his demands, as the Pirates of the Caribbean star, now 60, proceeded to harshly "ream" the actress.
"Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face … and he goes, 'Who the f--- do you think you are? Who the f--- do you think you are? Shut the f--- up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f------ say my lines and you’re f------ pulling focus. You f------ idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f------ shut the f--- up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f------ stay,'" the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor allegedly screamed, according to Glaudini.
The Invincible actress admittedly felt upset and shocked afterward, noting she had spent years being a fan of Depp's successful career and looked up to him as a role model in the industry.
"This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then," Glaudini confessed. "And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, 'Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.'"
The brunette beauty claimed Demme, who died less than a year after Blow was released, "did not come over and say anything" to her after the apparent miscommunication.
"He did say, 'Hey, listen, Johnny, you know what, I actually gave her that direction,'" Glaudini pointed out, though she remembers still having to film "five or six" more hours on set before she was able to confide in her dad, who informed her she "had two choices" going forward.
"'You can either say f--- this and f--- you and I am not going to be spoken to like that or you never let him see you sweat,'" the Certain Prey actress recalled of her father's advice, explaining her decision to stay working on the film alongside Depp after receiving a "non-apology apology" from him later that day.
Depp allegedly approached his colleague, stating, "You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f------ with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?"
Glaudini stated, "I just looked at him and I was like, 'I don’t know what you are talking about. Of course, what are you talking about? We’re totally cool.'"