Johnny Depp Screamed at 'Blow' Costar Lola Glaudini to 'Shut the F--- Up' and Stay 'Quiet' on Set of 2001 Movie, Actress Reveals

"Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face … and he goes, 'Who the f--- do you think you are? Who the f--- do you think you are? Shut the f--- up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f------ say my lines and you’re f------ pulling focus. You f------ idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f------ shut the f--- up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f------ stay,'" the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor allegedly screamed, according to Glaudini.

The Invincible actress admittedly felt upset and shocked afterward, noting she had spent years being a fan of Depp's successful career and looked up to him as a role model in the industry.