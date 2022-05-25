Not So Happily Ever After: Johnny Depp Alleges Amber Heard Punched Him In The Face During Their Honeymoon
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's honeymoon was allegedly not all relaxation and romance.
During the Wednesday, May 25, court session in the $50 million defamation trial the actor lodged against his former wife, Depp alleged Heard punched him in the face during their August 2015 honeymoon on the Oriental Express from Thailand to Singapore.
"At one point... I don't remember it lasting long... I took a pretty good shot to the face, to the eye... so I had a bit of a shiner," the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, claimed in his testimony via the Mirror. "It all ended and then everything got fine again."
WHAT DID SHE JUST SAY? FIVE TIMES AMBER HEARD CONFUSED THE PUBLIC IN COURT DURING JOHNNY DEPP TRIAL: PHOTOS
The Aquaman actress, 36, previously alleged her former spouse was the one who was violent on the trip, but according to Depp, Heard was the one who would "start the rant".
Photo evidence was presented in the case of the couple during the trip with Depp clearly sporting a black eye while posing with members of the staff on the infamous train. "Ms. Heard hit me," the Hollywood veteran said of the picture.
When Depp was asked about whether or not the snap was an accurate depiction of what he looked like on the exact day, he stated, "It certainly looks like me with a black eye."
As OK! previously reported, the Dark Shadows actor was asked directly by his attorney what he thought of Heard's allegations of physical abuse against him.
SHUT DOWN! JOHNNY DEPP LOSES BID TO DISMISS AMBER HEARD'S $100 MILLION COUNTERCLAIM
“It’s insane. To hear heinous accusations of violence, sexual violence that she’s attributed to me, that she’s accused me of,” he said while on the stand. “I don’t think anyone enjoys having to split themselves open and tell the truth.
Depp said the bombshell allegations made by his ex, felt “horrible, ridiculous, humiliating, ludicrous, painful, savage, unimaginably brutal, cruel," and that they were completely "false."
The Golden Globe Award winner sued the Never Back Down star for $50 million for defamation alleging she destroyed his career with false allegations of domestic violence after penning a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. Depp was not directly mentioned in the article.