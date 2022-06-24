One Last Try? Johnny Depp & Amber Heard's Attorneys Will Convene In Court In Last Ditch Effort To Settle Case
Court may be back in session. Attorneys for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will reportedly come together once again to try to settle the case, instead of going into an even further legal battle upon Heard's appeal.
According to The Independent, the actors' two legal teams are set to sit down on Friday, June 24, to discuss a possible deal. Earlier this month, a Virginia jury ruled Heard defamed former husband in a headline-making six week trial. Nor Hear or Depp will be present at the meeting.
The jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge reduced the punitive damages figure to $350,000, the maximum allowed in the state, making the Pirates of the Caribbean star's grand total $10.4 million.
Per the outlet, the verdict made by the jury has yet to be entered into the docket by judge Penney Azcarate. Unless both Depp and Heard's teams can reach an agreement, the original verdict will be made official later today.
After 21 days, the case will then move to the Court of Appeals of Virginia and both parties will have 30 days to file a notice of appeal.
As OK! previously reported, in the aftermath of the trial, the Dark Shadows actor has moved on while the Aquaman star has been brainstorming ideas for a potential tell-all book.
