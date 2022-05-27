How 'Broke' Johnny Depp Blew $1.1 Billion On Private Jets, Island Hideaway, Booze, 40 Aides & Even A Failed Record Label

In 2017, the Hollywood star, 58, filed a $25 million lawsuit against his former business managers, accusing them of stealing $650 million from him, he previously told Rolling Stone magazine.

But The Management Group, which was run by his business manager, Joel Mandel, and his brother Robert, countersued, claiming that Depp spent around $2 million a month — $500,000 in rental fees for storage warehouses, $30,000 on wine and $200,000 on private jets.

Depp defended his spending, saying, "Wine is not an investment if you drink it as soon as you buy it."

"It's insulting to say that I spent $30,000 on wine. Because it was far more," he quipped.

Additionally, Depp also splurged on a private island, an $18 million yacht, a failed record label ($4 million), $150,000 on a security and $300,000 to employ his 40-person staff.