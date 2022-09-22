Johnny Depp Has Been Secretly Dating His Lawyer Joelle Rich, Claims Insider: 'It's Serious'

He's off the market! A few months after Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, it's been revealed that the actor is dating Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers who represented him in his U.K. libel case with The Sun.

According to an insider, "their chemistry is off the charts," though when they first met, the attorney was married. However, she's currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, with whom she shares two children with.