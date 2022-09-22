Johnny Depp Has Been Secretly Dating His Lawyer Joelle Rich, Claims Insider: 'It's Serious'
He's off the market! A few months after Johnny Depp came out victorious in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, it's been revealed that the actor is dating Joelle Rich, one of the lawyers who represented him in his U.K. libel case with The Sun.
According to an insider, "their chemistry is off the charts," though when they first met, the attorney was married. However, she's currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband, with whom she shares two children with.
It's unclear when the two started dating, but the source insisted the romance is no fling. "It’s serious between them," they shared. "They are the real deal."
Rich represented the actor, 59, when he sued The Sun in 2018 for referring to him as a "wife beater," though Depp and his team lost the case, which took place in 2020. In her professional bio, the mom-of-two states that she specializes "in helping people and companies in the public eye protect their privacy and reputations, mainly at times of crisis."
It's also noted that she's had several "high profile individuals" as clients and that she "regularly handle[s] media attention during particularly sensitive and unpredictable periods."
Rich wasn't involved in his recent lawsuit with Heard, but the Brit was occasionally in the Virginia courtroom to show her support for the father-of-two. The source pointed out "there was no professional obligation for her being" at the trial, declaring, "It was personal."
In the early days of dating, they would reportedly meet up in hotel rooms to avoid the paparazzi.
Oddly enough, fans thought Depp had a flirtatious relationship with Camille Vasquez, the attorney who represented him in his 2022 defamation case, but she shot down the rumors, saying it's "unethical for us to date our clients."
"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny – who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now – that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional," Vasquez said of the rumors. "That’s disappointing to hear. It’s sexist. It’s unfortunate and it’s disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can’t say I was all that surprised."
Us Weekly was the first to report on the new couple.