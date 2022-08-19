Mads Mikkelson Predicts Johnny Depp 'Might' Return To 'Fantastic Beasts' After Recasting

Mads Mikkelson was cast as Grindelwald in 2020 after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor exited the franchise at Warner Bros. request amid his ex-wife Amber Heard's allegations of abuse in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post.

Despite being an impressive actor himself, Mikkelson seemed to hint he wouldn't mind if Depp took the role back after winning the defamation case he filed against the Aquaman actress, having been awarded $10.35 million.