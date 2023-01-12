Johnny Depp 'Totally Devastated' By Death Of Jeff Beck, Actor Was By Rockstar's 'Bedside' During Final Moments: Source
The death of famed English guitarist Jeff Beck has absolutely crushed his close pal Johnny Depp.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star remains "totally devastated" and "is still processing" the heart-wrenching news in the days following the 78-year-old's passing on Tuesday, January 10, a source confirmed.
Prior to the "Cause We've Ended as Lovers" vocalist's death, Depp "was by Jeff's bedside" along with "some other rock stars" who also had the chance to say one last goodbye to their loved one, the insider continued to reveal to a news publication on Wednesday, January 11.
"They had a really tight friendship, they were extremely close, and he got even closer over this past summer when they were touring together," the source continued to explain of Beck and Depp, who released their album, 18, together on July 15, 2022, and even dropped a music video for its first track, "This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr."
At the time of the album's release, Depp expressed his gratitude toward Beck in a sweet message, stating in press release "It's an extraordinary honor to play and write music with Jeff, one of the true greats and someone I am now privileged enough to call my brother."
The Yard Birds member had similar things to say about the Edward Scissorhands star, 59, as he confessed, "I haven't had another creative partner like him for ages," adding, "He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it's a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll."
"The sickness came on really quickly and it all deteriorated rapidly in the last couple weeks," the insider concluded in regard to the musician's health woes.
Beck's relatives confirmed the sorrowful news in an official statement released to the news publication on Wednesday.
"On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck's Passing," the statement revealed.
"After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss," the message concluded.
People confirmed Beck's death and spoke to a source regarding Depp's feelings toward his friend's passing.