Amber Heard's Sister Slams 'Disgusting' MTV Over Johnny Depp's Virtual VMAs Appearance

Amber Heard's sister was not happy to see her sibling's ex-husband on the TV screen following the conclusion of their bombshell court battle.

Johnny Depp made his first public appearance, though it was technically virtual, at this year's VMAs, which took place Sunday, August 28, after winning his defamation suit against Amber. With his head imposed on that of an astronaut, or "moon man," that was dangling from the ceiling of Newark, NJ's Prudential Center, he joked about needing to restart his career.