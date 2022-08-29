Amber Heard's Sister Slams 'Disgusting' MTV Over Johnny Depp's Virtual VMAs Appearance
Amber Heard's sister was not happy to see her sibling's ex-husband on the TV screen following the conclusion of their bombshell court battle.
Johnny Depp made his first public appearance, though it was technically virtual, at this year's VMAs, which took place Sunday, August 28, after winning his defamation suit against Amber. With his head imposed on that of an astronaut, or "moon man," that was dangling from the ceiling of Newark, NJ's Prudential Center, he joked about needing to restart his career.
"I needed the work," he quipped of the quick cameo. "I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvah's, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."
After his first post-trial appearance, many were quick to share their thoughts on the situation, with Amber's sister, Whitney Henriquez, taking the opportunity to go after MTV for making light of such a serious matter.
Whitney posted a screenshot of MTV's VMA logo, but placed a capital D in the front so it read, "DVMA," seemingly with the D alluding to domestic violence.
Alongside a doctored photo of the award show logo, which featured Amber superimposed on the bottom righthand side, Whitney wrote: "@MTV YOU'RE DISGUSTING AND CLEARLY DESPERATE! I REALLY HOPE THAT NONE OF THE PEOPLE THAT MADE THIS CALL HAVE DAUGHTERS... #DVMAS #ISTANDWITHAMBERHEARD."
The words "I STAND WITH AMBER HEARD," AND "#DVMAS" were also on the post to Whitney's Instagram Story.
And while Johnny's die-hard fans were thrilled to see him back in the entertainment industry following his fall from grace, which was sparked by Amber's 2018 op-ed in which she claimed to be the victim of abuse, many were left outraged by MTV's decision to include the controversial A-lister.
"The VMAs has pretty much always had some edgy attention grabbing stunt to keep their feigning relevancy but this Johnny Depp thing is truly disgusting!" one unsettled viewer responded to Johnny's appearance, as another echoed, "He doesn’t deserve a free pass just because he’s Johnny Depp."
A seven-person Virginia jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's favor in June, awarding him $10.35 million while Amber walked away with $2 million in her counterclaim.
Amber is now planning to appeal the multimillion-dollar defamation verdict with the help of attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown after firing lead lawyer Elaine Bredehoft.